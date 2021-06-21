  1. Deals
Best Prime Day video game deals for 2021: PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Steam

Whether you’re a casual collector or a hardcore completionist, you should take advantage of this year’s Prime Day video game deals to buy more games for your console of choice. There’s something for all kinds of gamers in Prime Day deals, and now’s your chance to enjoy discounts not just on video games, but also on gaming consoles and their accessories. Amazon’s not slashing the prices of recently released games, but you can find discounts for older titles that you missed when they were first launched. It’s better to have a backlog than to find yourself with nothing to play after beating or growing tired of a game, so you shouldn’t pass on this chance to enjoy significant savings when buying several games at once. You should also take this opportunity to buy games in genres that you don’t usually play, as you may end up with a new favorite.

In addition to browsing through Prime Day video game sales, you might want to check out what else you catches your eye in Prime Day gaming deals. Browse through the offers for your favorite console with Prime Day PS4 deals, Prime Day Xbox One deals, and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. You could also think about buying a new PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, even with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as these consoles will not be fading away any time soon. However, if you prefer to play on the PC, it might be time for an upgrade with Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day PC deals. If you’d like to focus on buying new games, you should also consider buying accessories that can help you play better from Prime Day monitor deals, Prime Day gaming headset deals, and Prime Day gaming chair deals. Prime Day is a great opportunity to build out your gaming arsenal, so you shouldn’t let it end without buying what you need.

Best Prime Day video game deals

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PlayStation 4)

$20 $60
Play as a Jedi Padawan in this story-driven, single-player game set in the Star Wars universe, after the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. Rebuild the Jedi order after Order 66.
Buy at Walmart

Cooking Mama: Cookstar (Nintendo Switch)

$34 $64
Follow Mama's instructions to create delicious dishes. Chop, mince, slice, and dice with precision motion controls. You'll be the world's greatest cook in no time!
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield V - Digital Code (Xbox One)

$6 $60
The Battlefield series returns to its roots, as you assemble your company of soldiers in World War II. The game includes access to battle royale mode Firestorm.
Buy at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4)

$30 $60
Uncover the beauty of Tsushima and defend it from invaders as samurai warrior Jin Sakai. The game offers free access to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new cooperative multiplayer experience.
Buy at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 Standard Edition (Xbox One)

$35 $60
Take control of Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang, as he chooses between his ideals and loyalty to the outlaws who raised him.
Buy at Walmart

The Sims 4 (PS4)

$20 $40
Unleash your imagination with The Sims 4, as you customize every detail of your Sims, their homes, and their lives. You can also travel to different neighborhoods to meet other Sims.
Buy at Walmart

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (PS4)

$19 $40
The special edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim includes the base game, add-ons, and features such as remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, and more.
Buy at Amazon

BioShock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch)

$20 $50
Play through the popular series with this collection, which includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite.
Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)

$48 $60
Discover Hyrule like never before. Take control of Link as he travels across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks.
Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition (PlayStation 5)

$50 $70
Experience Miles Morales' story as he becomes his own version of Spider-Man, with unique powers that set him apart from Peter Parker. The game includes a digital download for Spider-Man: Remastered.
Buy at Amazon

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)

$10 $20
Play as Aloy as she traverses a post-apocalyptic world where machines have taken over. Use Aloy's speed and cunning to overcome the strength and size of the massive robots.
Buy at Amazon

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

$58 $60
Try to save the Mushroom Kingdom again as Mario, Luigi, or their friends in single-player or multiplayer modes. This includes the harder and faster New Super Luigi U.
Buy at Best Buy

Pikmin 3 Deluxe - Digital Code (Nintendo Switch)

$42 $60
Save the planet with a squad of different types of Pikmin that you will strategically use to overcome obstacles and defeat enemies. Play solo or with a friend in the Story and Mission modes.
Buy at Amazon

NBA 2K19

$10 $20
You may not be able to play with the pros, but you can certainly play as the pros.
Buy at Target

Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch)

$50 $60
Join the hunt for monsters in solo and multiplayer missions, using the new wirebug mechanic for wire-based grappling and with new hunting partners called palamutes that you can ride across terrain.
Buy at Amazon

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch)

$40 $60
Lead one of three houses in intense, turn-based strategy combat as you control a professor who mentor students in their academic lives and on the battlefield.
Buy at Amazon

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (PlayStation 4)

$20 $40
Expand your empire, settle in uncharted lands, and see your civilization prosper. Unlock boosts that will speed your progress through active research, and interact with other civilizations.
Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation 4)

$10 $20
Joel and Ellie try to survive in a world that's overrun by the infected, while survivors kill each other for resources. The remastered game includes the Left Behind single-player campaign.
Buy at Amazon

Taxi Chaos (Nintendo Switch)

$18 $35
Master the streets of New Yellow City as a taxi driver. Discover the fastest routes to maximize your fares, with higher rewards waiting for those who break the rules.
Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Iron Man VR (PlayStation 4)

$20 $40
Take to the skies in virtual reality, using PlayStation Move controllers to fire Iron Man's repulsor jets and his arsenal of weapons. Upgrade the suit in Tony Stark's garage with new abilities.
Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Avengers (PS4)

$25 $40
Step into the shoes of Earth's mightiest heroes, unlock powerful skills, and collect gear as you defend the world from escalating threats.
Buy at Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

$50 $60
The definitive version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers up to four-player local multiplayer. All the tracks in the game's Wii U version returns, joining new courses for the Nintendo Switch.
Buy at Amazon

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - Premium Edition (Nintendo Switch)

$47 $60
Enjoy simple mechanics but deep gameplay in cultivating your farm and town, with endless possibilities and hundreds of events. The Premium Edition includes a cloth poster and a buffalo pocket plushie.
Buy at Amazon

God of War (PlayStation 4)

$10 $20
Follow Kratos' new journey into Norse lore, with an over-the-shoulder free camera that brings a new perspective on combat. Serve as mentor and protector to Atreus, his son, who joins him in battle.
Buy at Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

$30 $60
This unique blend of XCOM-style strategy and Mario and Rabbids charm is perfect for the whole family.
Buy at Best Buy

Dreams (PS4)

$18 $40
Explore and play in the ever-expanding Dreamiverse, where you can learn how to design your own games, animate, make music and more.
Buy at Amazon

Hello Neighbor (Nintendo Switch)

$20 $40
Find out what your neighbor is hiding by sneaking into his house. He learns your moves though, which means he'll have traps ready for you if you keep doing the same thing.
Buy at Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)

$20 $50
Dive into all the expansions and additional content for the most awarded game of 2015. The massive open world is built for endless adventures with Geralt of Rivia.
Buy at Amazon

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - Digital Code (Xbox One )

$3 $30
Play as Lara Croft in a cinematic action-adventure, where you need to survive combat and overcome grueling environments. Customize Lara's weapons and gear as you uncover an island's secrets.
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V

$28 $30
If you want to steal cars, fight folks, and commit other crimes in a video game, this is what you need.
Buy at Amazon

This year’s Prime Day video game deals focus on titles for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, as games for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are too new to receive significant price cuts. This only means that the lifespans of these consoles won’t end soon, as their gaming libraries are so vast that it will take years for players to go through all of them. Whether you like leveling up in RPGs, hitting headshots in first-person shooters, getting huge wins in sports simulators, or completing all the missions in open-world adventures, there’s a least one genre out there that will appeal to you, and you can focus your search for new video games on that genre. However, it’s never a bad idea to try out other types of games, especially those that are nearly free due to the discounts of Prime Day.

Amazon is offloading its stocks of video games for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as it continues its shift of focus to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This means that there might not be a lot of stocks left for these games, so if you’re on the hunt for specific titles, you shouldn’t wait too long before you buy them as other shoppers may get to them first. It’s recommended for you to do your research on Prime Day video game sales so you’re sure that you buy titles that you’d like, but don’t take too much time because stocks are dwindling by the second. To help quicken your search for new video games to buy, we’ve gathered some of Amazon’s best deals for video games this Prime Day.

Should you buy a new video game on Prime Day?

It’s never a bad time to buy new video games, and it’s even better to do so during Prime Day because of the discounts that Amazon is offering. Even if you’re currently engrossed on a certain game, it’s best to have a few video games on hand so that you have something else to play, whether as the next game on the list or to go side-by-side with your current game. Video games have no expiry, save for codes that you might need to redeem by a certain date, so there’s no problem in having a backlog of several games as there’s no rush to get to them before you’re ready to do so. You might want to buy games involving different genres so if you start feeling some fatigue when playing a story-driven adventure, for example, then you can take a break by playing a simple platformer or a fast-paced shooter.

There’s a definite possibility that the items that you’re looking to buy from Prime Day video game deals will also receive discounts in the future, most likely on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They may even get bigger price cuts than the ones that Amazon is currently offering. However, there’s no guarantee, and you may actually end up paying a higher price than what you would if you buy the game during Prime Day. Don’t be hesitant to buy a game that you won’t get to play right away if the price for Prime Day is attractive — you can start playing the game at any time, but there’s a chance that its price won’t go this low again. If you see a deal that you like, you should finalize the purchase as soon as you can.

How to choose a video game on Prime Day

One of the main differentiators between the consoles involves their lineup of exclusive games, so if you see discounts on any of these titles for the console that you own, then you shouldn’t think twice about buying them if they’re not yet in your library. To know more about these games, take a look at the best PS4 exclusives, best Xbox One exclusives, and best Nintendo Switch exclusives. Some examples include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part IIfor the PlayStation 4; Forza Motorsport 7, Gears 5, and Sea of Thieves for the Xbox One; and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, there are games that are available on multiple platforms, such as entries in the Resident Evil and Call of Duty series.

When choosing what to buy from Prime Day video game sales, you should also consider the replayability of the game that you’re looking at if you want great value out of your purchase. Games with high replay value are usually the ones that come with a New Game+ option, or those that let you continue completing quests or participating in an online mode after finishing the main story. If you have family members and friends who want to play with you, check out video games with multiplayer modes, whether co-op or online. Also check if a game is connected with other titles as part of a series. If it is, you should buy all the games in the series if you want to understand and better appreciate the story. Lastly, if you’re buying a game that your kids will also play, determine if it’s age appropriate by checking the ESRB rating.

