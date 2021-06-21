Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’re a casual collector or a hardcore completionist, you should take advantage of this year’s Prime Day video game deals to buy more games for your console of choice. There’s something for all kinds of gamers in Prime Day deals, and now’s your chance to enjoy discounts not just on video games, but also on gaming consoles and their accessories. Amazon’s not slashing the prices of recently released games, but you can find discounts for older titles that you missed when they were first launched. It’s better to have a backlog than to find yourself with nothing to play after beating or growing tired of a game, so you shouldn’t pass on this chance to enjoy significant savings when buying several games at once. You should also take this opportunity to buy games in genres that you don’t usually play, as you may end up with a new favorite.

In addition to browsing through Prime Day video game sales, you might want to check out what else you catches your eye in Prime Day gaming deals. Browse through the offers for your favorite console with Prime Day PS4 deals, Prime Day Xbox One deals, and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. You could also think about buying a new PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, even with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as these consoles will not be fading away any time soon. However, if you prefer to play on the PC, it might be time for an upgrade with Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day PC deals. If you’d like to focus on buying new games, you should also consider buying accessories that can help you play better from Prime Day monitor deals, Prime Day gaming headset deals, and Prime Day gaming chair deals. Prime Day is a great opportunity to build out your gaming arsenal, so you shouldn’t let it end without buying what you need.

Best Prime Day video game deals

This year’s Prime Day video game deals focus on titles for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, as games for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are too new to receive significant price cuts. This only means that the lifespans of these consoles won’t end soon, as their gaming libraries are so vast that it will take years for players to go through all of them. Whether you like leveling up in RPGs, hitting headshots in first-person shooters, getting huge wins in sports simulators, or completing all the missions in open-world adventures, there’s a least one genre out there that will appeal to you, and you can focus your search for new video games on that genre. However, it’s never a bad idea to try out other types of games, especially those that are nearly free due to the discounts of Prime Day.

Amazon is offloading its stocks of video games for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as it continues its shift of focus to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This means that there might not be a lot of stocks left for these games, so if you’re on the hunt for specific titles, you shouldn’t wait too long before you buy them as other shoppers may get to them first. It’s recommended for you to do your research on Prime Day video game sales so you’re sure that you buy titles that you’d like, but don’t take too much time because stocks are dwindling by the second. To help quicken your search for new video games to buy, we’ve gathered some of Amazon’s best deals for video games this Prime Day.

Should you buy a new video game on Prime Day?

It’s never a bad time to buy new video games, and it’s even better to do so during Prime Day because of the discounts that Amazon is offering. Even if you’re currently engrossed on a certain game, it’s best to have a few video games on hand so that you have something else to play, whether as the next game on the list or to go side-by-side with your current game. Video games have no expiry, save for codes that you might need to redeem by a certain date, so there’s no problem in having a backlog of several games as there’s no rush to get to them before you’re ready to do so. You might want to buy games involving different genres so if you start feeling some fatigue when playing a story-driven adventure, for example, then you can take a break by playing a simple platformer or a fast-paced shooter.

There’s a definite possibility that the items that you’re looking to buy from Prime Day video game deals will also receive discounts in the future, most likely on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They may even get bigger price cuts than the ones that Amazon is currently offering. However, there’s no guarantee, and you may actually end up paying a higher price than what you would if you buy the game during Prime Day. Don’t be hesitant to buy a game that you won’t get to play right away if the price for Prime Day is attractive — you can start playing the game at any time, but there’s a chance that its price won’t go this low again. If you see a deal that you like, you should finalize the purchase as soon as you can.

How to choose a video game on Prime Day

One of the main differentiators between the consoles involves their lineup of exclusive games, so if you see discounts on any of these titles for the console that you own, then you shouldn’t think twice about buying them if they’re not yet in your library. To know more about these games, take a look at the best PS4 exclusives, best Xbox One exclusives, and best Nintendo Switch exclusives. Some examples include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part IIfor the PlayStation 4; Forza Motorsport 7, Gears 5, and Sea of Thieves for the Xbox One; and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, there are games that are available on multiple platforms, such as entries in the Resident Evil and Call of Duty series.

When choosing what to buy from Prime Day video game sales, you should also consider the replayability of the game that you’re looking at if you want great value out of your purchase. Games with high replay value are usually the ones that come with a New Game+ option, or those that let you continue completing quests or participating in an online mode after finishing the main story. If you have family members and friends who want to play with you, check out video games with multiplayer modes, whether co-op or online. Also check if a game is connected with other titles as part of a series. If it is, you should buy all the games in the series if you want to understand and better appreciate the story. Lastly, if you’re buying a game that your kids will also play, determine if it’s age appropriate by checking the ESRB rating.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations