Best Prime Day PC deals 2020: Big savings on computers and accessories

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and now is the perfect time to shop for some great Prime Day PC deals. Along with Black Friday, Prime Day is the best time of the year to shop for electronics like 4K TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, and desktop PCs. You can find all these and more at deep discounts among the 2020 Prime Day deals, and with so many people now working and studying from home, if you’re finding that your laptop isn’t up to the task, then now’s a fine time to grab a new desktop PC.

And it’s not just computers that are on sale — computer peripherals and accessories are seeing some deep discounts, too, from RTX 2070 Super graphics cards to PC mice from reputable brands. If you need a new mouse, for example, the excellent Razer Mamba wireless mouse is less than half price, on sale for $60 down from $130. That’s a great way to upgrade your desktop setup.

Today’s best Prime Day PC deals
Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: Gears of War 5 Edition

$60 $130
Ergonomic and durable, the Razer Mamba is a nice weapon for long hours of PC gaming. It has an advanced sensor for precise tracking, complete with programmable buttons for added control.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard: Gears of War 5 Edition

$100 $173
This Huntsman edition uses Razer's Opto-Mechanical switches for speedy actuation. It also boasts optical actuation which lessens physical contact and extends durability to
Buy at Amazon
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, Black

$50 $80
Immerse yourself in your gameplay with Razer Kraken headset's surround sound and noise-isolating mic. The cushions are also cooling gel-infused for extra comfort.
Buy at Amazon
Logitech G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse

$35 $80
Logitech makes some of the best gaming mice in the business, and this is no exception. Its high-precision Hero sensor makes it perfect for shooters, where every millimeter counts.
Buy at Amazon
Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Yellow Key Switches

$70 $126
This Razer BlackWidow keyboard is great for fast-paced gaming. It uses the Yellow Switch technology which guarantees high-speed but quiet key presses. Its compact design is convenient for on the go.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad, Classic Black

$50 $80
The Razer Tartarus keypad will level up your gaming big time. Made with 32 programmable keys, this device allows you to customize additional hotkeys for your gaming needs.
Buy at Amazon
Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Key Switches

$70 $120
Enhance your mobile gaming skills by adding these dual-sided controllers to your smart phone. They're compatible with Andriod devices including some Samsung Galaxy models.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse, Mercury White

$40 $50
Razer mice like the Atheris promises convenient and customizable features to help gamers improve their performance. This mouse has 7,200 DPI and 350-hour battery life suited for long hours.
Buy at Amazon
HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset

$90 $130
The HyperX Cloud Alpha S contains full surround sound with the included audio control mixer to adjust game and chat levels.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad

$80 $129
The Razer Tartarus Pro is built for demanding MMO gamers. It has 32 programmable keys and an adjustable actuation for total control and customization. Gameplay is also colorful with its RGB lighting.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, Classic Black

$40 $60
Get faster gaming movement with the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless mouse, which has a 16K DPI optical sensor. It also has 6 programmable buttons for easier control.
Buy at Amazon
32-Inch LG Full HD LED Monitor, Black (32ML600M-B)

$200 $250
Multitasking has never been easier thanks to this LG 32-inch monitor. Its screen split feature lets you do any task without clogging up your screen. You also get clearer 1080p screen quality.
Buy at Amazon
Save $300 with coupon DBAWAP2
Alienware Aurora R9 Gaming Desktop i5

$1,350 $1,700
With the RTX 2070 super this computer is great for entry level gaming. Perfect for those excited for Minecraft RTX and the future of ray tracing in videogames.
Buy at Dell
HyperX Cloud MIX Wired Gaming Headset

$130 $200
No PC is complete without a great pair of headphones. This set offers the flexibility of wireless Bluetooth and braided cable connections, plus a built-in mic to communicate with teammates.
Buy at Amazon
Samsung CJ791 34-inch 100Hz Gaming Monitor

$665 $900
Perfect for hardcore gamers to upgrade their gameplay, the QLED Samsung CJ791 is an excellent ultrawide monitor in 3440 x 1440p, with a fast refresh rate of 100Hz and a low response time of 4ms.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad (Gears of WAR 5 Edition)

$40 $80
This extended mouse mat is designed for optimal gaming without worrying about limited space or slipping. If you're looking into competitive gaming, this is the ideal accessory for you.
Buy at Amazon
BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch Monitor (1440p resolution, 144Hz)

$400 $600
This monitor from respected brand BenQ packs in a lot of tech, from its crisp 1440p resolution to its super-fast 144hz refresh rate. It's perfect for gaming on a spacious screen.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone

$100 $180
Bring streaming to the next level with the Seiren Emote. It can display over 100 emoticons as a way to respond or interact with the audience. Create your own designs through the software editor.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse

$48 $80
Considered the ligthest mouse in e-sports right now, the Razer Viper Ultralight mouse's weight and fast 16K DPI gives competitive gamers more precision and speed.
Buy at Amazon
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, White

$20 $50
Beginner and advanced gamers need a high-powered and convenient mouse like the Razer DeathAdder. It has 6,400 DPI sensor and 5 buttons you can customize.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard

$46 $60
Aesthetic-wise, the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard is a fun addition to your gaming setup thanks to its backlit keys. It's also durable, so you can use it for a long time.
Buy at Amazon
Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse, Classic Black

$56 $70
Compared to its predecessor, the Razer DeathAdder v2 mouse has 20K DPI optical sensor, making it one of the fastest gaming mice in the market right now.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard

$60 $100
You don't have to worry about wrist pain while using the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard. It has a detachable wrist pad for added comfort while playing or typing.
Buy at Amazon
Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Key Switches

$70 $140
Compact and tenkeyless, the keyboard is perfect for gamers on the go. It uses Razer's Green switch technology that's suitable for both typing and games that require ultimate precision.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard

$80 $150
With Razer's Opto-Mechanical Switch and a key stabilizer bar, this device promises accurate key presses that registers at an unparalleled speed. It's ideal for games that require repetitive key taps.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard

$90 $130
Your keyboard speed can play a major factor in your gaming experience. This Razer model promises to have the fastest keyboard switches you can find. It's also stunning with Chroma RGB lighting.
Buy at Amazon
LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD IPS Monitor, White

$300 $350
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. You can also ensure noise-free quality when running high-graphics games.
Buy at Amazon
Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Orange Key Switches

$70 $140
Gamers who prefer silent key presses over clicky ones will appreciate this BlackWidow variant. Aside from offering speed and precision, it's also durable and even has a plush leatherette for comfort.
Buy at Amazon
XPS Desktop Special Edition i7

$1,310 $1,660
Zip through heavy and intensive tasks like video editing and gaming with this XPS desktop. It's all thanks to the powerful 10th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, and 16GB RAM.
Buy at Dell Home
Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse, Classic Black

$64 $80
A gaming mouse that registers button commands at high speed? The Razer Basilisk v2 has you covered with mechanical switches that are 3x faster, as well as an impressive 20K DPI optical sensor.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a PC

There are a couple of important things to establish: First, set a budget. This can be flexible, of course, but you don’t want to let yourself get carried away and overspend. Remember, you still need some cash left over to buy a monitor, speakers or headphones, or both, and possibly some upgraded accessories if you want something better than the basic wired mouse and keyboard that most desktop towers come with.

Secondly, have some idea of what sort of PC you need — maybe even jot down a list of must-have and optional features — so you don’t end up with a computer that isn’t a good fit for your work and lifestyle. Do you need a gaming PC with a dedicated graphics card and boosted RAM, or is a relatively basic workstation good enough? Are you interested in dispensing with the PC tower altogether and opting for an all-in-one PC instead? Get an idea of what you want ahead of time.

Hardware is naturally the most important thing you need to consider when shopping these Prime Day PC deals. As mentioned earlier, last-gen stuff is often the most heavily discounted as retailers use sales like this to thin out old inventory, but don’t get stuck with something that’s too long in the tooth by 2020 standards. This is especially vital if you need a computer for demanding tasks like gaming or rendering videos.

Any good modern computer should feature a ninth- or 10th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen CPU, at least 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a solid-state drive (we generally recommend 256GB or larger). If you’re going super-cheap, however, then an eighth-gen Core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD aren’t exactly terrible specs for a budget workstation, but you’re going to wish you had more juice if you’re frequently multitasking or doing resource-heavy jobs like video editing. In the sub-$500 bracket, you can easily find PCs sporting Ryzen CPUs and 8GB of RAM that punch well above their weight.

One final consideration is your graphics card, which is a necessity for gaming PCs in particular. Again, don’t go too cheap here; there are still computers floating around with the old Nvidia 10-series cards and we don’t recommend them. Stick with the newer Nvidia GeForce GTX 16 series and RTX 20 series (or the new 30 series if you can find a deal on one this early) and AMD Radeon RX 500 and 5000 series cards. There are plenty of budget-friendly offerings with modern GPUs that can handle 1080p gaming at good settings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

