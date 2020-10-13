Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and now is the perfect time to shop for some great Prime Day PC deals. Along with Black Friday, Prime Day is the best time of the year to shop for electronics like 4K TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, and desktop PCs. You can find all these and more at deep discounts among the 2020 Prime Day deals, and with so many people now working and studying from home, if you’re finding that your laptop isn’t up to the task, then now’s a fine time to grab a new desktop PC.
And it’s not just computers that are on sale — computer peripherals and accessories are seeing some deep discounts, too, from RTX 2070 Super graphics cards to PC mice from reputable brands. If you need a new mouse, for example, the excellent Razer Mamba wireless mouse is less than half price, on sale for $60 down from $130. That’s a great way to upgrade your desktop setup.
Today’s best Prime Day PC deals
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, White — $20, was $50
- Logitech G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse — $35, was $80
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad (Gears of WAR 5 Edition) — $40, was $80
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard — $46, was $60
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse, Classic Black — $56, was $70
- HyperX Cloud MIX Wired Gaming Headset — $130, was $200
- BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch Monitor (1440p resolution, 144Hz) — $400, was $600
How to choose a PC
There are a couple of important things to establish: First, set a budget. This can be flexible, of course, but you don’t want to let yourself get carried away and overspend. Remember, you still need some cash left over to buy a monitor, speakers or headphones, or both, and possibly some upgraded accessories if you want something better than the basic wired mouse and keyboard that most desktop towers come with.
Secondly, have some idea of what sort of PC you need — maybe even jot down a list of must-have and optional features — so you don’t end up with a computer that isn’t a good fit for your work and lifestyle. Do you need a gaming PC with a dedicated graphics card and boosted RAM, or is a relatively basic workstation good enough? Are you interested in dispensing with the PC tower altogether and opting for an all-in-one PC instead? Get an idea of what you want ahead of time.
Hardware is naturally the most important thing you need to consider when shopping these Prime Day PC deals. As mentioned earlier, last-gen stuff is often the most heavily discounted as retailers use sales like this to thin out old inventory, but don’t get stuck with something that’s too long in the tooth by 2020 standards. This is especially vital if you need a computer for demanding tasks like gaming or rendering videos.
Any good modern computer should feature a ninth- or 10th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen CPU, at least 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a solid-state drive (we generally recommend 256GB or larger). If you’re going super-cheap, however, then an eighth-gen Core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD aren’t exactly terrible specs for a budget workstation, but you’re going to wish you had more juice if you’re frequently multitasking or doing resource-heavy jobs like video editing. In the sub-$500 bracket, you can easily find PCs sporting Ryzen CPUs and 8GB of RAM that punch well above their weight.
One final consideration is your graphics card, which is a necessity for gaming PCs in particular. Again, don’t go too cheap here; there are still computers floating around with the old Nvidia 10-series cards and we don’t recommend them. Stick with the newer Nvidia GeForce GTX 16 series and RTX 20 series (or the new 30 series if you can find a deal on one this early) and AMD Radeon RX 500 and 5000 series cards. There are plenty of budget-friendly offerings with modern GPUs that can handle 1080p gaming at good settings.
