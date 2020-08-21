Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals 2020: What to expect

Although it has been on the market for several years, the Nintendo Switch is hotter than ever. Thankfully, Amazon’s big blowout sale is rumored to be coming in October, and we expect to see some Nintendo Switch offers pop up among those Prime Day deals — even if only for a little while before they get snatched up. To give you a head start, we’ve put together a roundup of all the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and bundles along with our predictions for the event. We’ll be updating this list regularly so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often — we don’t expect these deals to last long at all, so if you see a Switch in stock, jump on it before it’s gone.

Today’s best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch — $25, was $60

— was $60 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $29, was $60

— was $60 BioShock: The Collection — $33, was $50

— was $50 Borderlands Legendary Collection — $33, was $50

— was $50 The Wonderful 101: Remastered — $34, was $40

— was $40 Trials of Mana — $35, was $50

— was $50 PowerA Wireless GameCube-Style Switch Controller — $37, was $50

— was $50 TSV 2-Pack Wireless Pro Gaming Controllers — $50, was $87

— was $87 Animal Crossing: New Horizons — $50 , was $60

— , was $60 Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $50, was $60

— was $60 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — $50, was $60

— was $60 Nintendo Switch Console with Blue and Red Joy-Cons — $300 (ships in October)

When are the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals?

For big events like Prime Day, you can expect to see the best offers and bargains during the days of the sale itself. That said, Amazon loves to tease shoppers by throwing out some Lightning Deals beforehand, usually in the week leading up to the sale, so keep your eyes peeled for any early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals or bundle offers that might pop up then. It’s not likely that we’ll see early Prime Day Switch deals and not see any during the sale; however, it could be the case that we see some exclusive bundle offers in this “pre-sale” period.

Don’t assume these will be available again during Prime Day or that you’ll see them again for the same prices. If you see any Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals or bundles that catch your eye before the sale (this includes games and accessories, not just consoles), jump on them immediately. You might not get a better chance once the Prime Day rush begins in earnest. You can always return something and buy it again if you find it cheaper during Prime Day thanks to Amazon’s generous return policy.

What Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to expect

Naturally, most bargain-hunters are going to be looking for discounted consoles among this year’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals since this is the most expensive (and currently the most elusive) item in Nintendo’s entire stable. If there are any console deals or bundles during Prime Day, we expect to see them dry up fast, so you should give these priority in your search if you’re one of many who has been dying to get their mitts on a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite.

If you already own a Switch system, however, then Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are sure to include many discounted games and accessories. This is an especially good opportunity for Switch owners who know that games for this console maintain their value very well. This is a sugar-coated way of saying that even years-old titles are still expensive in contrast to Xbox and PlayStation games which drop to around $20 after a year or two. Even titles from 2017 (the year the Switch launched) like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey still go for $50 to $60, but Prime Day Switch deals will hopefully knock prices down a bit on some of those games you’ve got in your backlog.

However, the Nintendo Switch isn’t known for going on sale a lot (or at huge discounts even when it is), and so you should temper your expectations when it comes to what sort of discounts you’re going to see come Prime Day. We don’t anticipate this year’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to feature any massive price cuts, and if there are bargains to be had at all, it’s more likely that they will be in the form of Switch consoles being bundled with games or accessories that can save you a little money.

There is also the possibility that, given its high demand, the Switch might be offered during Prime Day for its normal price of $300. Given that third-party price-gougers are regularly charging $400 to $500 for the console when it’s out of stock at major retailers, it might not be a bad idea to grab it even at its MSRP when it’s available. We don’t expect demand for Nintendo’s gaming system to wane any time soon, especially with the holidays approaching fast. When it comes to items like the Switch, you may have to strike while the iron is hot and take what you can get as soon as you find it — you might not get another chance before the end of the year.

