Walmart has huge discounts on PS4 and PS5 games today

Whether you’ve already upgraded to the PlayStation 5 or you’re sticking with the PlayStation 4 for now, you should always take advantage of video game deals to expand your library. If you’re on the hunt for PS4 and PS5 game deals, you’re in luck as Walmart has launched its PlayStation Summer Sale, so you can keep picking up games and never run out of things to play.

There’s no shortage of gaming deals from retailers, but you shouldn’t let these PlayStation deals pass as some of them are insanely good. Here are some of the best Ps4 games and best Ps5 games that are currently offered with price cuts in Walmart’s PlayStation Summer Sale.

Nioh 2 (PlayStation 4) — $12, was $40

The protagonist of Nioh 2 going up against a massive horse-like demon.

In Nioh 2, take on the monsters and evil spirits that are roaming across the lands of 1555 feudal Japan as a renowned yokai hunter. Create your own playable character, train yourself in the different weapons that are available to you, and learn and master new skills, in preparation to face the darkness ahead.

Days Gone (PlayStation 4) — $18, was $40

Days Gone's Deacon runs from a horde of zombies.

Play as Deacon St. John in Days Gone, which features an open world that’s infested by cannibalistic monsters known as Freakers. Explore the post-apocalyptic wilderness on Deacon’s Drifter bike, and use items that you find and weapons that you craft against hordes of enemies. You’re given total freedom in how you will approach and complete challenges, as you try to simply survive.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PlayStation 4) — $18, was $40

Changing suits in Iron Man VR.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to fly through the skies as Iron Man, here’s your chance to do so with Marvel’s Iron Man VR. Suit up in virtual reality, and engage in aerial combat using the PlayStation VR’s motion controls. There are different approaches to each mission, and it’s up to you how you’d like to complete them, as you try to take down the mysterious villain known as Ghost.

The Last of Us Part II (PlayStation 4) — $30, was $60

Ellie encountering an Infected in The Last of Us Part II.

Continue the story of Ellie in The Last of Us Part II five years after her journey with Joel across the post-apocalyptic United States in The Last of Us. The gameplay is an improvement over the first game, with smarter stealth, new abilities, and deadlier weapons in Ellie’s arsenal, as you take on the Infected and other survivors. If you’ve already finished The Last of Us, you shouldn’t miss the emotional roller coaster of The Last of Us Part II.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PlayStation 4) — $37, was $60

Sackboy facing obstacles in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The beloved Sackboy, who first appeared in the LittleBigPlanet series, returns in Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a platformer that maximizes the adorable character’s diverse set of moves to overcome a wide variety of challenges and enemies. The 3D adventure will take you through various hand-crafted lands, in a journey that’s fun and thrilling for both children and their parents.

The Nioh Collection (PlayStation 5) — $50, was $70

A crab-like demon in The Nioh Collection.

If you haven’t played Nioh and Nioh 2, get them both with The Nioh Collection, which also includes all six major expansions. The two games are remastered and enhanced to take advantage of the capabilities of the PlayStation 5. with ultra-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second. Master the way of the samurai and unless your inner darkness as you go up against your opponents.

Demon’s Souls (PlayStation 5) — $50, was $70

The protagonist of Demon's Souls going up against a massive creature.

Demon’s Souls, a remake of the PlayStation 3 classic, makes its way to the PlayStation 5. The game was rebuilt from scratch, with enhanced visuals and improved performance, while preserving the intense difficulty that has spawned a whole genre of challenging titles. Travel to Boletaria, a kingdom that’s infested with horrific creatures, where you need to perfect your combat skills to have any chance of surviving.

