These PS5 games just got HUGE price cuts for the holidays

The holidays are coming up, and if you’re planning to give a PlayStation 5 game as a gift to a proud owner of the console, whether that’s a loved one or even yourself, you better hurry. Shipping channels are expected to get busier, and stocks of the best PS5 games may not be able to keep up with the demand. If you want to get the game in time for Christmas, you should finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best PS5 game deals that you can shop right now. These games should arrive before Christmas, so you’ll have enough time to wrap them up before you give them to the lucky PlayStation 5 owner.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition — $30, was $50

Take on the role of Miles Morales, a new Spider-Man who’s learning to control his powers under the mentorship of Peter Parker, and a teenager who’s adjusting to his new home in New York. In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, master explosive skills such as bio-electric venom blast attacks and camouflage, which you’ll need to stop a war between an energy corporation and a criminal army. The game’s Launch Edition includes access to extra suits and gadgets, as well as extra skill points to give the new Spider-Man a bigger edge over his opponents.

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition — $40, was $60

The latest entry to the long-running fighting series, Mortal Kombat 11 delivers the best gameplay in the franchise to date, with fluid combat, gorgeous cinematics, and creative fatalities. There are a variety of modes to choose from, including Story Mode, Klassic Tower, and Towers of Time, as well as a roster of new and returning fighters. The Ultimate Edition includes the base game, the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion, and all 13 add-on characters, namely Shao Kahn, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator, Sindel, The Joker, Spawn, Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop, Mileena, Rain, and Rambo.

Madden NFL 22 — $40, was $70

Take your game to the next level with Madden NFL 22, which features a revamped Franchise Mode that will let you choose between playing as a player, coach, or owner as you aim to win the Super Bowl and build an NFL dynasty. In Face of the Franchise, you’ll create a player who you’ll take from his rookie season onward, in any position that you prefer, with your customized character also available to join The Yard, which features backyard-style gameplay in stunning locations across the globe. Of course, you can also compete in head-to-head games, either offline or online.

FIFA 22 — $43, was $70

FIFA 22 elevates soccer gameplay through the next-generation HyperMotion technology, which combines advanced full-team mocap data and machine learning to create realistic and responsive matches. You can manage your own club and lead it to success in Career Mode, where you have complete control over player transfers and development as you aim to build the best team. There are also new gameplay features for head-to-head matches, including an improved goalkeeper system, updated ball physics, explosive sprint mechanics, and new attacking tactics.

Call of Duty: Vanguard — $53, was $70

Witness World War II combat in Call of Duty: Vanguard, which places you in the middle of the global conflict that shaped world history. Experience a gripping story in Campaign Mode, which features a group of highly skilled specialists from the allied nations, then jump into the game’s multiplayer modes for even more action across a wide variety of environments and maps. The shooter also offers the Der Anfang mode, where you’re a soldier stuck inside the ruins of Stalingrad as zombies charge against you, while also updating the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale experience.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations