Best PS5 Memorial Day sales: Console bundles, games, accessories

By

If you haven’t upgraded to the PlayStation 5 yet, or if you already own the console so you’re on the lookout for discounts on games and accessories, you won’t want to miss the offers from this year’s PS5 Memorial Day sales. The holiday is around the corner, but there are already some early deals that you can shop right now. So you don’t have to do the legwork yourself, we’ve gathered the best bargains currently available, but you need to hurry with your purchases because stock may get sold out at any moment.

Best PS5 console Memorial Day deals

PlayStation 5 with its controller.
Sony

The PlayStation 5, which has been upgraded with a slimmer design and additional storage space, is the platform of choice for most console gamers for several reasons, including its powerful hardware and a more attractive list of exclusive titles. Whether you’re thinking about buying just the PS5 itself, or if you’re looking for even more savings by going for a bundle, you have to take advantage of the PS5 deals that we’ve found for Memorial Day.

  • PlayStation 5 Slim – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle —
  • PlayStation 5 Renewed —
  • PlayStation 5 Digital Slim with extra controller and charger — 
  • PlayStation 5 Slim – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle with extra controller and starter kit —
  • PlayStation 5 Slim – Call of Duty Modern Warfare II bundle with extra controller and protective case —

Best PS5 video game Memorial Day deals

Kratos faces off with a monster in God of War Ragnarok.
Sony

There’s no shortage of amazing PS5 exclusives and fantastic multi-platform titles on the console, and Memorial Day brings a massive wave of PS5 game deals for you to expand your library. The bargains include love open-world RPGs, sports simulators, zombie shooters, and every other genre you can think of, so there’s surely something for every type of gamer. Now’s also a great time to try other types of titles because of how cheap you can get these PS5 games.

  • Dead Island 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Limited Edition) —
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • The Last of Us Part I

Best PS5 accessories Memorial Day deals

A person holds up a PS5 controller.
Kamil S / Unsplash

While the PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controller are already enough for a groundbreaking gaming experience, you can spend on accessories to make it even better. For Memorial Day, PlayStation deals have slashed the prices of controllers, headsets, and other devices that will improve your PS5 experience. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to shop these offers as these PS5 accessories may go back to their regular prices sooner than you think.

  • PlayStation 5 HD Camera —
  • PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller —
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headset —
  • Corsair Void RGB Elite wireless gaming headset —
  • PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset —
  • WD Black SN850P 2TB Internal SSD with Heatsink —
  • PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle —

