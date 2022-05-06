Gaming keyboard deals: Save on top Corsair, Razer models at Best Buy

If you’ve just invested in gaming PC deals, you don’t have to settle for regular wireless keyboards. You’ll want to purchase a gaming keyboard, which may give you the edge that you need to prevail in boss fights and emerge victorious in multiplayer matches. Even gamers who bought from gaming laptop deals should consider buying one, as the extra features will prove to be very helpful in various situations.

Retailers offer different kinds of wired keyboard and wireless keyboard deals, but if you dig deeper, you’ll find that there are discounts for gaming keyboards, too. However, if you don’t know where to start your search, we’ll help you out. Here are three offers from Best Buy that you shouldn’t miss — the Razer Blackwater V3 gaming keyboard for $100, down $40 from its original price of $140; the Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL gaming keyboard for $194, down $36 from its original price of $230; and the Corsair K100 gaming keyboard for $200, down $30 from its original price of $230.

Razer Blackwater V3 gaming keyboard — $100, was $140

While it’s the smaller version of the Razer Blackwater V3, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, that’s turning more heads, the original model of the gaming keyboard is still a worthy purchase. Its Razer Green Mechanical Switches provide satisfying feedback with every keystroke and optimized actuation for better precision. The keyboard’s transparent switch housing allows the brilliance of the Razer Chrome RGB system, which offers 16.8 million color option in customizable backlighting, to shine through. Razer promises a lifespan of 80 million keystrokes for the gaming keyboard, so it will last for a long time, while its hybrid onboard memory and cloud storage will let you save up to five profiles. The Razer Blackwater V3 also comes with an ergonomic wrist rest to help prevent fatigue when playing for several hours, a digital roller and media key that you can configure for multiple functions, and built-in grooves where you can tuck in its cable to keep your desk free from clutter.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL gaming keyboard — $194, was $230

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL appears in Digital Trends’ best gaming keyboards as the top option among wireless gaming keyboards, because it’s nearly as fast as wired keyboards thanks to the brand’s Lightspeed wireless technology that runs for 40 hours on a single charge. If the battery runs out, it only needs to recharge for three hours so that it’s good to go again. The gaming keyboard also features Logitech’s Lightsync technology, which synchronizes its RGB lighting with any content, including your custom animations. It comes with low-profile mechanical switches that are as fast and accurate as traditional mechanical switches but at half the height, and a design that eliminates the number pad to provide more room for mouse movement. The Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL is also extremely durable as it’s made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy.

Corsair K100 gaming keyboard — $200, was $230

The Corsair K100 gaming keyboard is powered by the Corsair Axon hyper-processing technology for unparalleled performance, including simultaneously handling up to 20 layers of lighting effects and registering keypresses up to four times faster than other mechanical gaming keyboards. It’s equipped with Corsair OPX RGB optical-mechanical keyswitches that guarantee 150 million keypresses and hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation. There’s also an iCUE control wheel that’s fully programmable for different actions, including controlling backlighting, media jogging, and more, in addition to six customizable macro keys with Elgato Stream Deck software integration. The Corsair K100 gaming keyboard also offers 8MB of onboard storage, so that you can store up to 200 profiles with personalized settings, macros, and RGB lighting effects.

