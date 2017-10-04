Score a whopping $2,470 off this Refurbished HP EliteBook Folio 9470M

Get the perfect balance of portability and power with this Refurbished HP EliteBook Folio 9470M, which is currently over 90 percent off but only for a limited time. The laptop is HP’s first enterprise Ultrabook with docking capability, making it great for business elites who want to stay productive anywhere they go.

The enterprise laptop packs a third-generation Intel Core processor giving you ultimate control, security, and remote manageability. At just 0.75-inches thick, it’s the thinnest EliteBook to date, yet it gives you a 14-inch (355.6 mm) diagonal display providing all the mobility you need. It has VGA, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and three USB 3.0 ports so you can be more efficient wherever you take it.

We got our hands on an HP EliteBook Folio 9470M and found its slimness and number of ports to be huge pluses, along with the user-removable battery that doesn’t jet out and the pointstick and touchpad with discrete mouse buttons. We also confirmed that the laptop remains fairly quiet when not connected to the AC adapter and when hooked up with the fan running constantly, noise levels aren’t that noticeable even in quiet environments. We concluded that if ports and a removable battery are high on your list, you should definitely consider this HP model.

In testing, we found that under normal usage, you can probably get about seven and a half hours or more of battery life and if that’s not enough you can carry another battery and easily swap it out yourself. It has a generous touchpad and two sets of mouse buttons. Because you get distinct left and right mouse buttons, the design helps prevent issues with finger misplacement and accidental multitouch gesture activation. Additionally, if you’d rather use the pointstick for navigation, you’ll find it’s precise and easy to use.

You can keep the computer and your documents fully protected with a full set of EliteBook business software and anti-virus protection, which are automatically preloaded including HP Client Security and HP BIOS Vault. This model comes with the higher-end Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit operating system and 90-day limited parts and labor warranties.

The HP EliteBook Folio 9470M normally retails for $2,680 but for the next few days, you can score this refurbished model for $210 on Newegg, saving you $2,470 (92 percent).

