This HP 15-inch laptop just had its price slashed to $270

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP 15 laptop on a table.
HP

If you’re looking for affordable laptop deals, you should check out the offers of HP, which currently includes a $230 discount for the HP Laptop 15z. Originally $500, you can get the device for just $270, which is an excellent price for this dependable laptop. There’s no telling when this bargain ends though, so if you want this machine as your next laptop, you’ve got no choice but to complete the purchase right now. If you wait until tomorrow, its price may already be back to normal.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 15z

While the best laptops can multitask between several demanding apps without any problems, you sometimes won’t need all that power from your device. If you’re only planning to do simple tasks such as typing reports, browsing social media, and watching streaming shows, the HP Laptop 15z may be more than enough with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with a 128GB SSD, which should give you all the space that you need for your documents and other files.

The 15.6-inch screen of the HP Laptop 15z features HD resolution, and the device runs on Windows 11 Home so you won’t have to tinker with installing an operating system on your own. In terms of ports, the laptop doesn’t have a shortage as it comes with a pair of USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and HDMI port, and a headphone/microphone jack. If you’re going to be using the HP Laptop 15z for online meetings, you’ll look and sound clear with the help of its HP True Vision camera and background noise-reducing microphones.

A budget-friendly laptop doesn’t have to sacrifice performance — just take a look at the HP Laptop 15z. It’s on sale from HP for just $270, for savings of $230 on its sticker price of $500. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer becomes unavailable though, so it’s highly recommended that you hurry up with your purchase. If you wait until tomorrow, you may lose your chance to get the HP Laptop 15z for a much cheaper price than usual. Don’t think twice — go ahead and buy the laptop as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
