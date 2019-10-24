Business laptops differ from their consumer-focused counterparts by having additional privacy and security options that make them less susceptible to cyberattacks. They also need to have a stronger build and offer a better-than-usual typing experience since employees are going to use them for hours at a time, sometimes even nonstop. Whether you’re buying for your office workstations or just a single unit for your own needs, it’s best to keep these things in mind. A good business laptop that checks all these and more is the HP EliteBook x360 830 G6. It is currently available on HP’s official site for a cool $160 off. Get one for $1,189 instead of $1,349.

The HP EliteBook x360 830 G6 is a convertible laptop with an aluminum chassis that looks good and feels extremely solid. Its 360-degree rotating hinge spins the screen around firmly and wobbles just ever-so-slightly, which provides further reassurance of this laptop’s excellent build quality. It weighs 1.36 kg which is admittedly on the heavier side, but with dimensions of 215 x 307 x 16.9mm it’s still considerably portable.

Its 13-inch anti-glare touchscreen has the power to recognize 10 fingers at a time with no difficulty. It can go extremely bright so using this laptop outdoors wouldn’t be a problem. Colors look great, contrasts are terrific, although we did find one issue with the anti-glare coating. It’s great at preventing reflections, but the edges and corners tend to look a little murky at certain angles. There’s a feature called SureView which, if you press its button, will alter the screen backlighting to make the screen almost blacked out. This will stop onlookers from viewing sensitive information.

Biometric sign-in can be assigned to the fingerprint sensor or the IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition, both of which are quick to respond and very reliable. This laptop is also equipped with a Smartcard reader and the Kensington lock slot for the tamperproof storage of data. Aside from these physical layers of security, this laptop boasts Sure Sense, HP’s anti-malware software.

This EliteBook’s keyboard is fantastic. Although key travel isn’t that deep, typing is quick, comfortable, and responsive. The size of the keys is perfect, and the spacing between them is just right. The keys also light up with a cool bluish glow that automatically switches off during idle times. The touchpad is also a delight, with a glass surface that effortlessly perceives the lightest of touch and gestures. This laptop also comes with HP’s Active Pen G2 stylus, which is extremely precise, making this a great digital sketchpad. The pen attaches to a magnetic clip on the laptop’s right side.

Boasting state-of-the-art security features paired with incredible hardware, the HP EliteBook x360 830 G6 is the business laptop to beat. Get it for $160 less on HP.

