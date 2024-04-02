There are some laptop deals with low-power components for budget-friendly prices, but if you’re looking for top-tier machines, there are some offers for those too. Here’s one with a massive $2,080 discount — the HP Elitebook 865 for $1,699, following a 55% discount from HP on its sticker price of $3,779. There’s not much time left before you miss your chance at the huge savings, so if you think this is perfect as your next device, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from pushing forward with the purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Elitebook 865 laptop

The HP Elitebook 865 is among the top-of-the-line machines of one of the best laptop brands, and this model comes with 64GB of RAM that will meet the needs of professionals such as engineers and professional audio/video editors, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Combined with the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840HS processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, this device challenges the performance of the best laptops with its ability to handle the most demanding processes that you can think of.

The 16-inch screen of the HP Elitebook 865 comes with WUXGA resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and the laptop has Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD for access to the operating system’s most advanced capabilities. This version of the laptop that’s on sale is the Wolf Pro Security Edition, which means you’ll get all sorts of protection from features such as HP Sure Start that automatically recovers the device’s BIOS after firmware attacks and HP Sure Run that protects critical apps and processes from malware.

There are lots of HP laptop deals available in the brand’s ongoing flash sale, but for one of the largest discounts that you can shop, check out the HP Elitebook 865. From $3,779, it’s down to just $1,699 — it’s still not cheap, but you’ll be getting amazing value from the laptop at this price when you consider the power that it packs. The hours on getting the device at 55% off are counting down though, so if you want to take advantage of the $2,080 in savings, you should hurry and complete the transaction as soon as you can.

