When it comes to laptops, HP joins Dell, Asus, Microsoft, and Apple as one of the best brands on the market. The company continues to work on improving its units in terms of design, performance, and hardware. If you’re looking for a reasonably priced laptop with a huge display, check out the HP Envy Laptop 17t Touch model. It’s currently enjoying a huge price cut on HP’s online store, which lets you in on a sweet $300 discount.

This deal exclusively applies to the 17t Touch laptop with standard configurations. Instead of $1,100, you can bring home this device for only $795. Save $300 on the best 17-inch laptop when you order today.

For anyone who needs the largest common display but doesn’t want a gaming laptop, the HP 17t Touch is a perfect choice. It’s not nearly as thin or light as the 13-inch Envy models, but it’s a champion when it comes to visuals. The standard configuration comes with a 17.3-inch FHD WLED UWVA screen with a stunning resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. It’s highly beneficial in both multimedia consumption and productive work like photo editing and programming. The experience is further enhanced by the touchscreen functionality.

A laptop with a bigger build also means more room for efficient performance, and the same is true with this HP Envy laptop. The standard configuration includes a powerful eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB SDRAM, and 512GB Intel solid-state drive (SSD). This combo is speedy enough to handle a variety of tasks and applications without lag, but you can always choose to spruce it up further for a little more cash.

Connectivity is seamless with the Intel 802.11 AC 2×2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo. The laptop is also outfitted with a bunch of ports to support further connectivity options and compatibility with external devices like projectors. Multiple slots are available for SD card, headphone/microphone, USB 3.1 Type-A, and USB 3.1 Type-C.

Other features you’ll love are the webcam kill switch for extra security, the Bang & Olufsen speakers for immersive audio, a fast-charging capacity, and a full-sized backlit keyboard with numeric keypad.

Experience desktop-caliber power in a portable package with the HP Envy Laptop 17t Touch model. The standard configuration is currently up for grabs on HP’s online store at a discounted price of $800. Order yours today while the deal is live.

