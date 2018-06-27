Buy a professionally refurbished iPhone 6 and save $100

Share

Apple gadgets can get expensive — a fact that fans are all too familiar with — and the iPhone is no exception. In fact, the company’s latest flagship, the iPhone X, was the most expensive one yet at a cost of $1,000. Deals can also be rather scarce on Apple gear as well, but you can score some serious discounts if you opt for older (but still great) models like the excellent iPhone 6.

You can stack even more savings by shopping for refurbished iPhones and this is often the most reliable way to find Apple deals when there aren’t any big sales going on. If you’ve been considering an iPhone and have been waiting for a deal on one, now is your chance, as both Amazon and Walmart are offering the professionally recertified iPhone 6 for as low as $150. Buying a refurbished phone is a better option than buying a used one, as these are backed by warranty support that you won’t get when you grab one on eBay.

Apple went a bit larger after the iPhone 5, following the current trend of bigger phones, but the iPhone 6’s 4.7-inch retina display thankfully doesn’t veer too far into “phablet” territory. Our review team cited this nice, crisp HD touchscreen as one of the selling points of the iPhone 6 along with its great build quality and solid camera — none of which should come as any surprise given Apple’s long-standing reputation for creating arguably the most polished mobile devices on the market today.

Buying a new iPhone 6 today would normally set you back $250, which is still pretty affordable for an Apple flagship even if it is an older model. Now, however, you can score a professionally refurbished iPhone 6 for as low as $150 from Walmart (or $160 from Amazon), giving you a nice discount of around $100 off of its current retail price. These models come fully unlocked as well, so you can activate them with any GSM carrier of your choice.

