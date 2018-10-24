Digital Trends
Deals

Score a professionally refurbished MacBook Air for less than 300 bucks

Lucas Coll
By
refurbished MacBook Air

MacBooks remain some of the best and most popular laptops on the market, renowned for their sleek aesthetics, excellent build quality, vibrant displays, and intuitive software. Apple hardware can get pretty expensive, though, with brand-new 2018 MacBook models starting at $1,250.

If you’re obsessed with Apple products – and especially if you like to have all of your data synced up to iCloud – then you don’t have to shell out a grand or more on a Mac OS laptop if you go the refurbished route. Now, and for a limited time, you can score a professionally refurbished MacBook Air for less than 300 bucks, saving you more than 50 percent.

This refurbished MacBook Air is a model that’s several years old, but still boasts solid hardware. The laptop runs on an Intel Core i5-3317U 1.7GHz dual-core processor and 4GB of DDR3 RAM which work together to deliver plenty of juice for work, web browsing, streaming, and other daily tasks. For ports, you get two high-speed USB 3.0 connections along with a Thunderbolt port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The MacBook Air’s aluminum construction is both lightweight and sturdier than plastic, and the metal housing encloses a 13.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,440 x 900 pixels. This 13-inch size hits the sweet spot for an everyday work laptop: It’s not too small to comfortably use for extended periods, yet it’s still light and compact enough that it’s not a pain to carry around.

The MacBook Air comes loaded out of the box with Mac OS X 10.9 Mavericks, which, although not the latest Apple software, is still a fantastic and easy-to-use operating system with a ton of great apps. The keyboard is backlit as well, and the laptop has a built-in mic and 720p HD FaceTime camera. For storage, you get a 64GB solid state drive – not the largest, but faster and more reliable than traditional hard drives while still offering enough room for your files and programs.

This recertified computer normally goes for $600, but iTechDeals currently has the refurbished MacBook Air on sale for more than 50 percent off. This brings the price down to $289 with free shipping, letting you score a MacBook for less than 300 bucks and saving you $311 while stock lasts.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find Apple deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for October 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for September 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

Make the most out of your new Apple TV with these must-have apps

If you're looking to turn your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K into an all-in-one entertainment powerhouse, we can help you get started with this list of the best Apple TV apps you can download.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Deals

The best iPhone deals for October 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for September 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
germguardian ac4825 air purifer deal germ
Deals

Protect yourself from germs with a discounted GermGuardian air purifier

Cold and flu season has arrived, and with it, all those nasty germs. If you're looking to protect yourself from airborne illnesses, this deeply discounted air purifier can help reduce germs, mold spores, and viruses lurking in the air.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Instant Pot 6-quart
Deals

Get instant savings on the Instant Pot, now $60 off

Amazon is slashing the price on the Instant Pot 8-quart 10-in-1 all-in-one cooker. This pressure cooker serves as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté device, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for October 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy sony headphones sale
Deals

Best Buy is slashing prices on Sony earbuds for a limited time

When it comes to earbuds, many of us go with quantity over quality, but is it really any cheaper to go cheaper? If you're looking to upgrade your earbuds, Best Buy is having a sale on wired and wireless headphones for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
shark navigator vacuum deal liftawaypro
Deals

Save $130 on the Shark Navigator vacuum from Amazon

Picking an affordable vacuum for your home isn’t easy, and while there are many types to choose from, they shouldn’t cost you a small fortune. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro vacuum cleaner is on sale on Amazon today only.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap but awesome PS4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
bose bluetooth speaker deal soundlink
Deals

Score a Bose SoundLink Color bluetooth speaker for less than $100

If you were debating how much you’re willing to spend on a quality Bluetooth speaker, that’s where we come in to help. You can now grab the Bose SoundLink Color speaker for just $80 while supplies last.
Posted By Jenifer Calle