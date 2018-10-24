Share

MacBooks remain some of the best and most popular laptops on the market, renowned for their sleek aesthetics, excellent build quality, vibrant displays, and intuitive software. Apple hardware can get pretty expensive, though, with brand-new 2018 MacBook models starting at $1,250.

If you’re obsessed with Apple products – and especially if you like to have all of your data synced up to iCloud – then you don’t have to shell out a grand or more on a Mac OS laptop if you go the refurbished route. Now, and for a limited time, you can score a professionally refurbished MacBook Air for less than 300 bucks, saving you more than 50 percent.

This refurbished MacBook Air is a model that’s several years old, but still boasts solid hardware. The laptop runs on an Intel Core i5-3317U 1.7GHz dual-core processor and 4GB of DDR3 RAM which work together to deliver plenty of juice for work, web browsing, streaming, and other daily tasks. For ports, you get two high-speed USB 3.0 connections along with a Thunderbolt port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The MacBook Air’s aluminum construction is both lightweight and sturdier than plastic, and the metal housing encloses a 13.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,440 x 900 pixels. This 13-inch size hits the sweet spot for an everyday work laptop: It’s not too small to comfortably use for extended periods, yet it’s still light and compact enough that it’s not a pain to carry around.

The MacBook Air comes loaded out of the box with Mac OS X 10.9 Mavericks, which, although not the latest Apple software, is still a fantastic and easy-to-use operating system with a ton of great apps. The keyboard is backlit as well, and the laptop has a built-in mic and 720p HD FaceTime camera. For storage, you get a 64GB solid state drive – not the largest, but faster and more reliable than traditional hard drives while still offering enough room for your files and programs.

This recertified computer normally goes for $600, but iTechDeals currently has the refurbished MacBook Air on sale for more than 50 percent off. This brings the price down to $289 with free shipping, letting you score a MacBook for less than 300 bucks and saving you $311 while stock lasts.

