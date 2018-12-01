Digital Trends
REI slashed the price of the Garmin Fenix 5, but the sale ends today

Jacob Kienlen
There are a lot of different reasons to buy a smartwatch. For many folks, that reason is that it looks cool and you can connect your phone to it. However, if you’re looking for something a little more akin to an adventure companion than a fashion statement, a rugged watch from Garmin is a great way to go. And with this REI sale going on right now, you can save $150.

Garmin, like Apple, is one of the few brands that has actually managed to succeed in the smartwatch industry, offering some of our favorite watches and activity trackers with its Vivo, Forerunner, and Fenix models. One of its latest, the Fenix 5, is perhaps the best so far. With bomb-proof build quality along and a plethora of smart connectivity features, calling it anything but “rugged” would be an understatement

The Garmin Fenix 5 is a multisport fitness watch, built almost entirely for use with just about any indoor or outdoor activity you can think of. Whether you’re swimming, hiking, biking, or climbing, the Fenix 5 can go wherever you go. Its rugged steel case is waterproof at up to 10 ATM (100 meters), making it a solid dive watch, while its built-in GPS, three-axis gyroscopic compass, and barometric altimeter make it great for climbing mountains. It also comes with a heart rate monitor, along with a full suite of standard activity-tracking features (collecting metrics like distance, calories burned, etc.), and syncs with the Garmin companion app for long-term health monitoring.

The Garmin Fenix 5X is one of our highest-rated smartwatches of all time, with the DT review team giving it a perfect 10 out of 10 — the only major complaint being that the 5X’s hefty 51mm case is naturally a bit large on smaller wrists. The standard Fenix 5 measures in at a more modest 47mm, however, cutting back on the bulk a bit while offering all of the same great functionality as its larger sibling — plus it’s on sale right now.

The Garmin Fenix 5 is normally priced at $550, but a $150 discount drops the price to just $400. This sale ends today, December 1, so you better act fast!

More Garmin Smartwatch Deals

As great as the Garmin Fenix 5 is, a $400 price tag may not be the most attainable price for most people. Luckily, The REI Garmin sale extends to more than just this high-end smartwatch. If you’re looking for something a little less expensive, maybe from the Vivoactive or Vivomove line, there are plenty of savings to be had right now — though they won’t be here much longer. Here are some of our favorite deals from the sale:

Looking for information about the best deals? Find REI deals and more on our updated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

