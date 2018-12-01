There are a lot of different reasons to buy a smartwatch. For many folks, that reason is that it looks cool and you can connect your phone to it. However, if you’re looking for something a little more akin to an adventure companion than a fashion statement, a rugged watch from Garmin is a great way to go. And with this REI sale going on right now, you can save $150.
The Garmin Fenix 5X is one of our highest-rated smartwatches of all time, with the DT review team giving it a perfect 10 out of 10 — the only major complaint being that the 5X’s hefty 51mm case is naturally a bit large on smaller wrists. The standard Fenix 5 measures in at a more modest 47mm, however, cutting back on the bulk a bit while offering all of the same great functionality as its larger sibling — plus it’s on sale right now.
The Garmin Fenix 5 is normally priced at $550, but a $150 discount drops the price to just $400. This sale ends today, December 1, so you better act fast!
More Garmin Smartwatch Deals
As great as the Garmin Fenix 5 is, a $400 price tag may not be the most attainable price for most people. Luckily, The REI Garmin sale extends to more than just this high-end smartwatch. If you’re looking for something a little less expensive, maybe from the Vivoactive or Vivomove line, there are plenty of savings to be had right now — though they won’t be here much longer. Here are some of our favorite deals from the sale:
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch — $50 off
- Garmin Vivomove HR Smartwatch — $30 off
- Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Watch — $30 off
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS HR Watch — $50 off
Looking for information about the best deals? Find REI deals and more on our updated deals page.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.