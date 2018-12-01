Share

There are a lot of different reasons to buy a smartwatch. For many folks, that reason is that it looks cool and you can connect your phone to it. However, if you’re looking for something a little more akin to an adventure companion than a fashion statement, a rugged watch from Garmin is a great way to go. And with this REI sale going on right now, you can save $150.

The Garmin Fenix 5X is one of our highest-rated smartwatches of all time, with the DT review team giving it a perfect 10 out of 10 — the only major complaint being that the 5X’s hefty 51mm case is naturally a bit large on smaller wrists. The standard Fenix 5 measures in at a more modest 47mm, however, cutting back on the bulk a bit while offering all of the same great functionality as its larger sibling — plus it’s on sale right now.

The Garmin Fenix 5 is normally priced at $550, but a $150 discount drops the price to just $400. This sale ends today, December 1, so you better act fast!

More Garmin Smartwatch Deals

As great as the Garmin Fenix 5 is, a $400 price tag may not be the most attainable price for most people. Luckily, The REI Garmin sale extends to more than just this high-end smartwatch. If you’re looking for something a little less expensive, maybe from the Vivoactive or Vivomove line, there are plenty of savings to be had right now — though they won’t be here much longer. Here are some of our favorite deals from the sale:

