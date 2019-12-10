Black Friday might be long gone, but we were surprised to find that one of our favorite smart home deals from the big shopping weekend is still available on Amazon. The retailer has paired the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with the Echo Show 5 for just $139.

We feel this is a much better deal than buying the doorbell by itself. This doorbell was a better deal during Black Friday when you could find it as low as $99 (if you ordered via Alexa). You also gain another way to see who’s at the door other than your smartphone. But act fast — this deal could end at any time.

We had to do a bit of digging for it, as the bundle doesn’t appear in a search for the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on Amazon. That search actually pulls up what’s essentially the same bundle for about $55 more, just a different color Echo Show 5 (Maybe the bundle deal is limited to just the charcoal Echo Show 5, and the standard silver finish for the Ring Video Doorbell 2? We’re not sure). You’ll save $150 over buying them at full price and $100 at their current sale prices separately.

Why should you purchase this over the cheaper Ring Video Doorbell? To put it simply, video quality. There is a dramatic difference between the first generation and second generation doorbells. In our tests, we found the video to be much clearer and less pixelated in the Ring Video Doorbell 2. Motion detection is also a bit better, meaning less false alarms — ask any owner of the first generation model how over-sensitive the detection can be.

With a video-enabled device like the Echo Show 5, whose small size makes it great in just about any space in your home, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 becomes more useful. You won’t need your smartphone to answer the door anymore, and you can set your Echo Show 5 to alert you when somebody rings your doorbell.

Again, we wouldn’t wait long to snag this deal. Most of the best smart home deals from Black Friday are already gone, and this one will likely be soon as well. And with the massive savings, it’s just too good to pass up.

