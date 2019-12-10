Deals

Act fast — the best Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell deal is still available

By
amazon shares a sneak peek at device deals heading into black friday ring video doorbell pro with echo show 5 1

Black Friday might be long gone, but we were surprised to find that one of our favorite smart home deals from the big shopping weekend is still available on Amazon. The retailer has paired the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with the Echo Show 5 for just $139.

We feel this is a much better deal than buying the doorbell by itself. This doorbell was a better deal during Black Friday when you could find it as low as $99 (if you ordered via Alexa). You also gain another way to see who’s at the door other than your smartphone. But act fast — this deal could end at any time.

We had to do a bit of digging for it, as the bundle doesn’t appear in a search for the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on Amazon. That search actually pulls up what’s essentially the same bundle for about $55 more, just a different color Echo Show 5 (Maybe the bundle deal is limited to just the charcoal Echo Show 5, and the standard silver finish for the Ring Video Doorbell 2? We’re not sure). You’ll save $150 over buying them at full price and $100 at their current sale prices separately.

Why should you purchase this over the cheaper Ring Video Doorbell? To put it simply, video quality. There is a dramatic difference between the first generation and second generation doorbells. In our tests, we found the video to be much clearer and less pixelated in the Ring Video Doorbell 2. Motion detection is also a bit better, meaning less false alarms — ask any owner of the first generation model how over-sensitive the detection can be.

With a video-enabled device like the Echo Show 5, whose small size makes it great in just about any space in your home, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 becomes more useful. You won’t need your smartphone to answer the door anymore, and you can set your Echo Show 5 to alert you when somebody rings your doorbell.

Again, we wouldn’t wait long to snag this deal. Most of the best smart home deals from Black Friday are already gone, and this one will likely be soon as well. And with the massive savings, it’s just too good to pass up.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

AirPods Pro are out of stock at major retailers. Here’s how to find them today

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon Holiday Deals 2019: Samsung Galaxy S10+, MacBook Air, Ring Doorbell 2

amazon discounts prime membership for us military and veterans

The best Ring doorbell cam and Show 5 bundles in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals

the best ring doorbell cam and show 5 bundles in amazons 12 days of deals peephole with rechargeable battery pack echo 1

Amazon slashes prices of Ring and SimpliSafe home security systems by up to $80

ring simplisafe home security systems amazon deals 2

Best Buy discounts the Jabra Elite 75t and 65t true wireless earbuds by up to $60

Jabra elite 75t true wireless headphones

Amazon offers killer deals on these Apple Macbook Pro and MacBook Air laptops

apple macbook pro 15 air amazon deals 2018 768x768

Amazon slashes up to $158 on these 8- and 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablets

You can still get a Cyber Week deal on the 13-inch MacBook Air at Amazon