Now is a great time to outfit your smart home and upgrade your cleaning arsenal. Or, you could do one better and grab a smart home cleaning device for your friends or family for the holidays! With the shortages and supply chain problems, that may not seem true, but there is stock available, and the prices are lower than ever thanks to Black Friday and holiday deals, at least until inventory depletes. If you’re wondering where to start looking, Roborock’s excellent lineup is definitely worth considering. They offer a host of smart vacuums, traditional vacuums, and everything in between.

Right now, Roborock is offering some incredible deals on many of its smart home cleaning devices. The 3 biggest deals worth highlighting are the S7 smart vacuum for 30% off, the S4 Max robot vacuum with Lidar navigation for 34% off, and the E4 Mop for 42% off. You can check those deals out at Roborock’s Amazon store page below, or keep reading for more information on its complete lineup. We’re going to explore some of Roborock’s best devices in more detail.

E4 Mop and Robot Vacuum – was $380, now $360

The E4 delivers methodical cleaning with a logical route planning system that relies on intelligent navigation. The device is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with 2000Pa of suction power. It has a high-capacity 5200mAh battery capable of up to 200 minutes of runtime before it needs to return to its dock to charge. The 180ml water tank capacity holds enough to clean medium to large homes. You can control the vacuum using a mobile app, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

Normally $380, the E4 Mop is $160 off for Black Friday and the holidays, with the final price at $220 with free shipping.

S6Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop – was $600, now $240

This vacuum and mop combo is Wi-Fi-ready, works with Alexa — as well as Siri — and delivers powerful 2000Pa of suction power. It has selective room cleaning and can avoid areas you don’t want it patrolling. Precision LiDAR offers intelligent navigation and detection modes, with multi-floor mapping. Finally, the 180ml water tank, large battery, and 460ml dustbin allow it to clean for up to 3 hours on a single charge.

If you were to buy the S6Pure outside of the sale window, you’d pay $600, but you can get it for $240 off (40%), right now, which is a heck of a deal. That brings the price down to $360 with free shipping.

S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation – was $430, now $280

The S4 Max robot vacuum uses LiDAR for precision navigation in both bright settings and low light conditions. It features multi-floor mapping, with the option to set no-go zones for each level, or floor. You can also choose precisely what rooms to clean if there are some you want the vacuum to avoid. App controls support scheduling, changing vacuum settings, and more. The long battery life offers 180 minutes of cleaning per charge, while the motor provides 2000Pa of suction power.

The full price of the S4 Max is $430, but it’s on sale now for $150 off, so you’ll pay $280 with free shipping.

H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner – was $500, now $360

The super versatile H7 Cordless stick vacuum swaps between an upright unit and a handheld one, effortlessly. It also comes with a bevy of attachments so you can precision clean your home, get under hard-to-reach places, and more. It has 3 cleaning modes, comes with a wall mount, and offers 160AW of constant suction power. The Li-PO battery lasts for 2.5-hours on a single charge. What’s more, you can use the vacuum to clean anywhere including inside your vehicle, patios, anywhere in your room, and so on.

You can get the Roborock H7 for $360 with free shipping right now, instead of the normal $500 list price — a discount of $140 or 28%.

S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop – was $650, now $455

2500Pa of incredibly powerful suction. Check! Sonic mopping with a brush that sits extra low to the ground to create strong vibrations. Check! An intelligent mopping system that lifts automatically when moving over the carpet. Check! The S7 robot vacuum and mop combo is super smart, super convenient, and pairs ideally with the Auto-Empty Dock — to offer up to eight weeks of cleaning with no interruptions.

At full price, the S7 is usually $650, but as part of the Black Friday sales, it’s 30% off. That means you can grab it for $455 with free shipping, a discount of $195.

S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Auto-Empty Dock – was $950, now $720

The S7+ includes both the Roborock S7 robot vacuum and sonic mop and the Auto-Empty-Dock together. You get all of the same features of the S7, with the added benefit of the eight-week-long automatic cleaning thanks to the advanced dock.

Usually, the Roborock S7+ would set you back $950, but it’s 24% or $230 off for Black Friday. That puts the final price at $720 with free shipping.

Note: Right now, the Roborock S7+ is in high demand, which means the stock may or may not be available. If that’s the case, there is an alternative. You can get the S7 robot vacuum and mop, and the Auto-Empty Dock (AED) separately.

