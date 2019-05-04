Save mom time cleaning with these Mother's Day robot vacuum deals

Share

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and with so much already on mom’s plate why not make cleaning a whole lot easier? Robot vacuum cleaners clean more effectively than ever before, and are a great way to automate a time-consuming task. We’ve reviewed quite a few of them here on Digital Trends — some of which do extraordinarily well with pet hair, important for those of us with furry friends.

We’ve assembled a few robot vacuums that we feel are among the best. A few are even available with one-day shipping, so it might not be too late to get it in time for the big day.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

Affordable, powerful, and excellent at filtration, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is a great choice for anyone thinking about a robot vac, but especially those of us with pets. It features powerful suction and a triple-filter system, with a larger than average 0.6-liter dust box which doesn’t need to be emptied as often. Just be sure to set up the boundary strips for the eufy if you want to confine it to a particular area.

Amazon is currently offering this model with one-day shipping free for Prime members.

Bobsweep PetHair Plus

The PetHair Plus’ dustbin is one of the biggest we’ve seen at 1.1 liters, which makes it perfect for homes with shedding pets. Notable extra features include an extra-long main sweeping brush and an included UV-C light that penetrates and kills bacteria and viruses. It not only vacuums but mops, too, and two washable microfiber pads are included with the vacuum.

While the most expensive of the options here, its impressive feature list, pet hair focus, and large dustbin make it hard to ignore.

Ecovacs Deebot 601

The Deebot 601 is the slightly less featured version of the 901 that we reviewed not too long ago. You lose the smart navigation of the 901, as well as Google Home and Alexa support. The suction and brush system is also not as powerful, and it has about 20 minutes less battery life, but from the reviews of the 601 we’ve seen, this isn’t that much of an issue.

Right now Amazon has the 601 on sale for $300, $80 off its normal price.

Tenergy Otis Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Tenergy is a brand that isn’t too well known to many, however, it has successfully made a decent robot vacuum for $160, called the Otis. In a market where most options are $300 or more, this might be the perfect entry-level option for mom — and it’s simple to use. There are not many frills with the Tenergy Otis: there’s no smart assistant support, and no app. Instead, you control it with a remote (although it has sensors to clean by itself once you’ve got it in position).

Reviews say it cleans impressively well, and its battery life compares well with the rest of our list here. We think this is a great option for those who might not need the high-tech features of more expensive vacuums. Plus, Amazon Prime members can get this with one-day shipping, so you’ll be cleaning your floors in no time.

