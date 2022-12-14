 Skip to main content
Perfect for a home office, this 32-inch Samsung 4K monitor is $70 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung - UJ59 Series U32J590UQN 32 LED 4K UHD FreeSync Monitor

If you’ve signed up for a work-from-home opportunity, or if you’re planning to move to such a job, you’ll need the best possible computer setup to make sure that you can maintain excellent productivity. In addition to investing in desktop computer deals, you’ll want a reliable display like the 32-inch Samsung UJ590 monitor, which is currently on sale with a $70 discount from Samsung that pulls its price down to $270 from $340 originally. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer though, because we’re not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung UJ590 monitor

Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide recommends a size between 24 inches and 30 inches for most users, as these screens will make the most of modern resolutions and color clarity, and they will have enough space to view multiple apps at the same time. The 32-inch Samsung UJ590 monitor is slightly larger than this suggestion, so you’ll enjoy these benefits a bit more, and with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for a billion shades of color, you’ll be able to view the details of the projects that you’ll be working on with stunning clarity.

If it’s necessary for your tasks, the Samsung UJ590 monitor offers picture-by-picture, with the output of two devices simultaneously shown on the screen, and picture-in-picture, which will allow you to resize the output of one of the devices to up to 25% of the display and place it anywhere. Once the workday is over, you can use the same monitor for playing video games, as it comes with a Game Mode that optimizes the screen so that you can see better in dark areas, and it supports AMD’s FreeSync that minimizes stuttering and tearing.

An affordable but dependable display like the 32-inch Samsung UJ590 monitor is a necessity if you’re working from home, or you’re just about to start a home-based job. With a $70 discount from Samsung’s monitor deals, buying two of them for a dual-screen setup will more likely be within reach, as its price is down to $270 from $340. To make sure that you can avail the price cut, and to get the 32-inch Samsung UJ590 monitor as soon as possible, you should push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

