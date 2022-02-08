Grab a brand-new Samsung QLED TV for under $500

If you’re looking for the best way to get high contrast and impeccable detail from a budget TV, then you should definitely look for QLED TV deals. These quantum dot panels can deliver stunning color without breaking the bank like OLED. That’s why we jumped at the chance to share one of the best QLED 4K TV deals we’ve seen this month. Right now, you can pick up a 43-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV for just $498, which is $102 off the standard price tag of $600. If you order it right now, it’ll come in before February 13, which also makes it one of the best Super Bowl TV deals around if you’re looking for a more manageable size.

Samsung is one of the best TV brands in the business, with one of their biggest competitive advantages being their industry-leading QLED displays. The panel found in this 43-inch Samsung 4K TV is no different, with brilliant clarity, detail, and contrast that you might expect from a much more expensive unit. It also comes with Quantum HDR and a 100% color volume, which has dynamic tone mapping that delivers the best possible color in every scene and every frame. This makes it an ideal set for watching blockbuster movies and modern video games. If you’re viewing something that’s not in 4K, this TV automatically upscales it to 2160p so you can take full advantage of the quality of the panel.

This TV also helps you get immersed in fast, action-packed content thanks to the Motion Xcelerator. This feature provides enhanced motion clarity and minimizes blur, which is perfect for live sports like watching Super Bowl 2022, as well as playing the latest triple-A titles with your gaming consoles. If you’re a gamer, you’ll also appreciate the ability to switch between multiple aspect ratios through the Ultrawide GameView, which increases the amount of screen space you get for competitive titles. This unit is also packed with smart features, including access to all your preferred streaming services, compatibility with multiple voice assistants, and a universal guide that lets you find content from a range of different sources.

If you’ve been thinking about making the leap to QLED, there’s no better way to do it than with this Samsung TV. Right now, you can get the 43-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV for just $498, which is a whopping $102 off the standard price tag of $600. That’s a deal that you don’t want to miss out on. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this deal ends!

