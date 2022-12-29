Samsung’s futuristic rotating ‘The Sero’ QLED TV is $500 off

For a TV that’s both an entertainment device and a conversation starter, you should consider buying Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV, which is known for its rotating 43-inch display. You’ll only have to pay $1,500 instead of $2,000 for savings of $500, but we’re not sure how long this discounted price from Samsung’s QLED TV deals will be available. To make sure that you don’t miss out, finalize your purchase as soon as possible by clicking that Buy Now button.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV

The main selling point of Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV is its rotating 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen, which you can use in either landscape or portrait mode. In landscape mode, The Sero functions like a normal TV, but in portrait mode, it offers a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so that you can enjoy content from your smartphone on a larger vertical display, and with no black bars. If you’re using a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you can simply tap your device on the TV to start casting content, though the TV also works with Apple’s AirPlay 2. Below the screen is a powerful 60W audio system that provides premium sound with plenty of bass.

When you’re not watching mobile content, you can choose between five modes to use with the vertical display of Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV, namely poster, clock, photo, sound wall, or cinemagraph. There’s also the option to go horizontal and choose Ambient Mode+, which will mimic the wall behind the TV and turn the screen to decor, artwork, today’s news, and more. The Sero is a smart TV that’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen platform, which grants access to streaming services, voice assistants, and your other smart home devices.

Samsung’s TV deals currently includes a $500 discount for The Sero QLED 4K TV, so you’ll only have to pay $1,500 for this futuristic device instead of its original price of $2,000. This price cut probably won’t last long — in fact, it could be gone as soon as tomorrow — so to make sure that you get Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV at 25% off, we’re urging you to push through with the transaction immediately.

