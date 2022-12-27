 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Great for PS5, save $200 on this 55-inch Samsung QLED TV today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.

Gamers who own the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X shouldn’t be playing on an outdated display. To give justice to the power of the latest generation of gaming consoles, you should invest in QLED TV deals like Walmart’s offer for the 55-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV. Instead of $1,000, you’ll only have to pay $798, for $202 in savings that you can spend on more video games and gaming accessories. You’ll want to avail the bargain as soon as possible though, because there’s no telling when it will disappear.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV

Samsung is the frontrunner among the best TV brands and a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best QLED TVs, so there should be no concerns over the quality of the Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV. Powered by machine learning with the company’s Quantum Processor 4K, the QLED TV enhances all kinds of content such as video games, and with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ that minimizes blur and improves motion clarity, you’ll be able to keep up with all the fast-moving action in the games that you play. You should check if the 55-inch screen will fit your planned location by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy — if it does, it will be large enough to see all the details of games at 4K Ultra HD resolution.

QLED and OLED are usually the options when buying a TV to match a new video game console. The advantages of QLED TVs like the Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV include superior brightness, longer life span, no risk of screen burn-in, and cheaper costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis. If you go for a QLED TV for gaming purposes, you won’t be disappointed.

Related

There are TV deals out there that will help you appreciate the graphics of modern video games better, like the 55-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV for just $798 from Walmart. You’ll save $202 from its original price of $1,000, but there’s no telling how long this offer will last. If you want to enjoy a 20% discount when buying the 55-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV, don’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Vizio TV deals for December 2022
vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020
Best Samsung TV deals for December 2022
A person watching a Samsung TV.
The 4 best 70-inch TV deals you can shop right now – from $450
The Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Tizen TV sitting on a TV stand.
You can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $500 today
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for December 2022
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on carpet.
This Lenovo laptop deal seems like a mistake – save over $2,000!
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled
Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is unbelievable
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
You can get a pair of AirPods for $90, but hurry – they’re selling fast
A man wears AirPods 2 seen from his left side.
Best NordicTrack deals on home fitness and exercise equipment for December 2022
NordicTrack Fusion CST
Best gaming headset deals for December 2022
cheap gaming headset deals
Best standing desk deals for December 2022
Woman working at standing desk