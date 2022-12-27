Gamers who own the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X shouldn’t be playing on an outdated display. To give justice to the power of the latest generation of gaming consoles, you should invest in QLED TV deals like Walmart’s offer for the 55-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV. Instead of $1,000, you’ll only have to pay $798, for $202 in savings that you can spend on more video games and gaming accessories. You’ll want to avail the bargain as soon as possible though, because there’s no telling when it will disappear.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV

Samsung is the frontrunner among the best TV brands and a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best QLED TVs, so there should be no concerns over the quality of the Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV. Powered by machine learning with the company’s Quantum Processor 4K, the QLED TV enhances all kinds of content such as video games, and with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ that minimizes blur and improves motion clarity, you’ll be able to keep up with all the fast-moving action in the games that you play. You should check if the 55-inch screen will fit your planned location by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy — if it does, it will be large enough to see all the details of games at 4K Ultra HD resolution.

QLED and OLED are usually the options when buying a TV to match a new video game console. The advantages of QLED TVs like the Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV include superior brightness, longer life span, no risk of screen burn-in, and cheaper costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis. If you go for a QLED TV for gaming purposes, you won’t be disappointed.

