  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Is this $119 Chromebook deal worth the money?

Albert Bassili
By
Samsung CB4 Chromebook in gray with a landscape image on the display.

While there’s often a significant focus on high-end specs and fancy computers, the truth is that not everybody needs the best hardware around. So if you’re a student, a writer, have basic work needs, or are not currently working, it might be more important to find something that’s budget-friendly rather than high spec. This is where great Chromebook deals come in since they can offer machines that are pretty cheap yet still offers a lot of important functionality, such as the Samsung Chromebook 4, which is going for $119, down from $229, a near $100 discount.

One of the positives of the Samsung Chromebook 4 is its smaller size; with an 11.6-inch screen, it has a pretty small footprint, yet it should be more than enough to get your work done. Not only that but it has a built-in HD webcam and microphone, so you don’t have to spend extra money that you don’t have on either. As for the screen itself, it has a resolution of 1366 x 768 and is anti-glare, a pretty big positive for a device so cheap. So while it won’t be amazing for watching shows, you can still stream both relatively well, allowing them to be used beyond just as work/study machines. The overall functionality makes it one of the better student laptop deals you’ll find today.

Of course, it’s not a perfect device, given its price, and some of the specs are on the lower end. For example, you only get 4GB of RAM, which is problematic if you tend to have many tabs open, and you only get 32GBs of internal storage, so you may have to supplement that with an external hard drive. As for the CPU, it’s an Intel Celeron N4020, which isn’t that powerful but should be enough for most use-cases such as word processors, spreadsheets, and presentation software. Speaking of which, you should be aware that this is a Chromebook and runs on ChromeOS, so while you have access to the Play Store, you might not necessarily have access to the same apps that you’d find on Windows, such as Microsoft Word.

While the Samsung Chromebook 4 isn’t going to win any awards for best CPU or GPU, it’s still great at what it does: Being a budget device for those who might not otherwise have access to one, and at just $119, it’s doing a good job of it. But, of course, if you want something a bit more powerful, you can check out some of our other laptop deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This MASSIVE 75-inch TV is $400 off at Best Buy today

TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K Google Smart TV

Dell XPS laptops and desktops get big price cuts today

Dell XPS Dekstop - Intel Core i5 - SSD

Best Bose Speaker Deals for January 2022

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Best soundbar deals for January 2022

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

Best 8K TV deals for January 2022

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best Sony headphone deals for January 2022

A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

Best Samsung TV deals for January 2022

A person watching a Samsung TV.

Best Vizio TV deals for January 2022

vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020

Best Beats Headphones Deals for January 2022

Glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats 4

Best 65-inch TV Deals for January 2022

Vizio 65 inch TV

Best Amazon TV deals for January 2022

early echo and fire tv devices prime day deals amazon cube deal

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Benedict Cumberbatch in the Power of the Dog.

The best shows on Netflix right now (January 2022)

Marty and Wendy Byrde standing, looking at something, their daughter in the background in Ozark season 4.