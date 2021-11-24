We’ve spotted a fantastic Samsung Galaxy Book Go Black Friday deal that’s sure to be hugely appealing. Right now, you can snap up a Samsung Galaxy Book Go for just $250 from Samsung directly. A truly stylish device right down to its AMOLED screen, it’s ultralight but still promises powerful performance. Normally priced at $350, it’s down to just $250 and is easily one of the best Black Friday deals going on at the moment. With stock likely to be limited, we have plenty of other Black Friday laptop deals neatly rounded up too.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Book Go Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Stylish design

Great display

Lightweight

SSD storage for a low price

There’s a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy Book Go. While its specifications might not rival the very best laptops out there, it’s a really portable device that prioritizes some key components for ensuring you’ll love working on the move with it. One of the biggest highlights is its 14-inch AMOLED screen which makes sure that whatever you’re doing truly pops up on screen. It looks great but is designed in a way that means the system still remains highly portable and lightweight.

Elsewhere, the laptop uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor — like the ones you may have seen on smartphones — and 4GB of memory to ensure it can get your work done efficiently. 128GB of SSD storage means you can easily store all your files without a problem too. It’s the kind of system that rivals the best Chromebooks but with the benefit of using Windows 11 so you’ll know exactly how to use it without a problem.

Normally priced at $350, it’s down to just $250 right now via Samsung direct. As with all Black Friday deals, we’re expecting stock to be strictly limited so if you’re tempted, buy it now so you don’t miss out.

Should you shop this Samsung Galaxy Book Go Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Now is the perfect time to buy the Samsung Galaxy Book Go. While it might be tempting to wait until Cyber Monday, many of the deals will remain the same anyhow so there’s no need to wait. On the other hand, there’s no guarantee of this being the case so if you do wait, you might miss out. That goes doubly so when it comes to stock. This year, stock is much more limited than usual so if you wait too long, you might miss out.

Don’t forget you can always cancel your order if you change your mind, or return it if you spot a better deal on Cyber Monday. Plan ahead so you don’t miss out.

