Samsung Galaxy Notebook with a QLED touchscreen just got a huge price cut

Samsung Galaxy Notebook with a QLED touchscreen.

As we return to our desks — at the office, at school, or at home — it’s the best time to invest in new hardware, like laptops and tablets. Check out the sales in these Chromebook deals, Samsung Galaxy deals, and student laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get a 13.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with QLED touchscreen for $100 off. This little machine has everything you need for only $599, a significant discount from its original price of $699. Don’t let this awesome deal pass you by.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, we were taken by its amazingly solid design and the quick, responsive keyboard, as well as its overall speedy performance. But what really took our breath away was the gorgeous QLED screen. If you’re looking for the absolute best visuals, whether you’re chilling out with some entertainment or poring over work until all hours of the night, this is the Chromebook for you.

Slightly larger than the last version — 2.71 pounds and 0.55 inches thick — it’s now slightly thicker and heavier than the Pixelbook Go but still a very light laptop that’s on par with other Chromebooks. You’ll love the Fiesta Red color, and the build quality is exceptional.

In terms of the screen, it doesn’t get much better than the 1080p QLED offering Samsung has come up with; the colors are unmatched because of the quantum panels. The sound is good, too, with Smart Amp audio providing a sonic experience 178% louder than normal amps. This means that you can sit back and relax and never miss a beat, whether you’re relaxing with Hulu or chatting with friends over Zoom. The keyboard is large and user-friendly, featuring larger keys than previous versions, and it’s backlit, too.

Under the hood, you’re looking at an Intel Core i3 processor, backed up by 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. With those specs, this laptop will fly. You can browse multiple tabs to your heart’s content and multitask with several large programs running at once with absolutely no sweat. This computer is a dream for students — there’s no everyday task it can’t master.

