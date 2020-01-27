Amazon chops $100 off the still-fantastic Samsung Galaxy S9

Want to upgrade your Android phone? The best one that you can buy right now is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Unfortunately, it will set you back by $800. For something that’s almost as excellent for nearly half the price, try the Samsung Galaxy S9. Although a couple of years older, the S9 is still a fantastic phone with up-to-date features, including a powerful processor, stunning display, and superb camera. Right now, you can get this former Samsung flagship phone on Amazon for $500 instead of $600 — a huge $100 worth of savings. And if you apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, you can enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price even lower to $450.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy S8, albeit slightly shorter and with thinner bezels. Its 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen has a so-called Infinity display, which gets its name from not having a notch up top to obstruct your view. The picture boasts a Quad HD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,140 pixels, and it is nothing short of stunning, with vivid colors, sharp details, and rich contrasts. This makes the S9 a great phone for watching Netflix and YouTube content in glorious HDR10. Rounding things up nicely are bottom-firing Dolby Atmos speakers fine-tuned by AKG.

This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor along with 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough for glitch-free multitasking and playing mobile games. With 64Gb of internal memory that’s expandable to up to 400GB, you’ll have plenty of room for your growing collection of apps and multimedia files.

The S9 is outfitted with a single rear 12-megapixel dual aperture lens that can snap pictures that have plenty of detail and are natural-looking. There are also lots of photographic modes and effects that you can play around with. This phone is capable of capturing 960 fps (frames per second), allowing you to enjoy fun Super Slow-Motion footage. Lastly, with an IP68 rating, the S9 can survive splashes, spills, and even submersion in meter-deep water, though for no longer than 30 minutes, while its 3,000mAh battery can last you a full day.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 line’s arrival guaranteed the S9’s price reduction, which is great as it remains a remarkable phone with a brilliant display, blazingly fast performance, and excellent camera quality. Save up to $100 when you get it on Amazon today.

Be sure to head over to our curated deals page for more smartphone and iPhone deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations