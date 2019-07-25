Deals

Score the Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A for less than $200 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
samsung galaxy tab a 10 1 inch amazon deal

You don’t have to break the bank to score a solid tablet. Fortunately, there are a great number of budget-friendly options on the market and if you’re willing to compromise, you can easily snag a well-performing tablet for under $300 such as the Samsung 10.1-Inch Galaxy Tab A. Amazon currently has a deal on the 16GB version that lets you have it for only $198 instead of its usual $280 price tag.

This Samsung Galaxy tablet flaunts a nice build quality and a decent mix of features for an affordable price of $198. Bring your digital entertainment anywhere with you by taking advantage of this sweet discount.

True to its name, this tablet features a 10.1-inch screen with a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution and brilliant backlighting. Whether you’re watching a movie or catching up on the latest news, you can expect the tablet to render crisp, vibrant images with vivid, lifelike details. Samsung claims its 7,300mAh battery can last up to 13 hours before needing a recharge, allowing you to enjoy your favorite apps and activities for longer. The dual-camera system (8-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera) is also impressive, with features such as continuous shot and panoramic modes.

This Samsung tablet packs 2GB of RAM and a powerful Exynos 7870 chipset which uses an octa-core processor. This ensures smooth, efficient, and responsive performance that lets you toggle between different programs without lag. You can even open two applications side by side, all thanks to the tablet’s Multi Window feature. It also comes with a 16GB storage capacity to accommodate your collection of photos, music, app, and videos. A MicroSD card slot is available should you need memory expansion.

File transfer and content sharing are easy-peasy with this tablet. Its Samsung Smart Switch gives you the freedom to move your contacts, music, and other media to your new Samsung Galaxy device. The Samsung Quick Connect is also convenient when you want to share media between the tablet and your Samsung Smart TV.

For $280, the Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A offers an excellent array of entertainment and connectivity features. Amazon has made it even more attractive by dropping a cool 29% discount. Order this tablet today for only $198.

Looking for more? Find amazing deals on iPads, Android tablets, and other tech on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

