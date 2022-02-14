Forget S8 — Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is $80 off!

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shoppers who are looking for tablet deals should definitely consider going for Samsung Galaxy Tab deals, as the brand offers high-quality devices that will boost your productivity and provide endless entertainment options. If you don’t need the latest model so that you can enjoy savings, you shouldn’t miss Samsung’s $80 discount for the 64GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which brings the tablet’s price down to a more affordable $450 from its original price of $530.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 was revealed at the recent Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE remains a worthwhile investment. It’s a variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which is among Digital Trends’ best tablets as the top Android choice, and retains the 12.4-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution but swaps the Super AMOLED display for a TFT screen. The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm SM7225 processor and 4GB of RAM, and Samsung’s S Pen stylus is included with every purchase for an additional input option to work with pre-installed creativity apps like PENUP and Canva.

Samsung promises a long battery life for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which will allow the tablet to last more than a day on a single charge. The device also comes with a microSD card slot that will let you expand its memory by up to 1TB.

For a reliable but affordable tablet, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The 64GB version of the device is available from Samsung for just $450, after an $80 discount to its original price of $530. The deal may disappear at any moment, though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the things you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

You won’t be disappointed if you decide to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, but there are more discounts out there for Samsung’s tablets if you want to look around. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals from various retailers that you can take advantage of right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations