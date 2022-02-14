  1. Deals
Forget S8 — Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is $80 off!

The colors of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Shoppers who are looking for tablet deals should definitely consider going for Samsung Galaxy Tab deals, as the brand offers high-quality devices that will boost your productivity and provide endless entertainment options. If you don’t need the latest model so that you can enjoy savings, you shouldn’t miss Samsung’s $80 discount for the 64GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which brings the tablet’s price down to a more affordable $450 from its original price of $530.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 was revealed at the recent Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE remains a worthwhile investment. It’s a variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which is among Digital Trends’ best tablets as the top Android choice, and retains the 12.4-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution but swaps the Super AMOLED display for a TFT screen. The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm SM7225 processor and 4GB of RAM, and Samsung’s S Pen stylus is included with every purchase for an additional input option to work with pre-installed creativity apps like PENUP and Canva.

Samsung promises a long battery life for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which will allow the tablet to last more than a day on a single charge. The device also comes with a microSD card slot that will let you expand its memory by up to 1TB.

For a reliable but affordable tablet, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The 64GB version of the device is available from Samsung for just $450, after an $80 discount to its original price of $530. The deal may disappear at any moment, though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the things you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

You won’t be disappointed if you decide to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, but there are more discounts out there for Samsung’s tablets if you want to look around. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals from various retailers that you can take advantage of right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" (2019, WiFi Only) 32GB

$136 $200
Excellent value for the money with this Wi-Fi Android tablet with an 8-inch diagonal screen. A good choice for kids or as a secdon or backup tablet. more
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) with S Pen (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$680 $830
Need more storage than most Android tablets can provide? This high-end Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with a whopping 512GB of internal storage along with a handy S Pen stylus. more
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) with S Pen (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$780 $930
The Galaxy Tab S7+ is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately). more
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (4G LTE, 32GB)

Save $100.
Trust the A7 Lite for a great entertainment experience on the go. Its ultra-wide display is a delight to look at while the USB-C port gives you power when you need it, and quickly. more
Buy at Verizon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 12.4-inch Android Tablet, 128GB

$499 $650
SAMSUNG's Galaxy Tab S7 highlights several key features, including large end-to-end display, redesigned S-pen, optional keyboard with expanded trackpad, and impressive cameras. more
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-inch) with S Pen (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$499 $649
Samsung's Galaxy Tab family leads the Android tablet market, and the new Tab S7 line even gives the venerable iPad a serious run for its money, especially at this price. more
Buy at Walmart
