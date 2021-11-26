Not many people truly love to clean, but whether you’re a fan of it or not, it’s impossible to deny that it gets a lot easier with the right tools, and this Samsung Jet 60 Black Friday deal is here to help. Taking advantage of some of the best Black Friday deals ever is the perfect way to make cleaning a breeze without breaking the bank. After all, when are electronic appliances ever cheaper than during Black Friday? If you want to jump on the savings, this premium Samsung Jet 60 cordless vacuum is currently just $249, down from $329, so you’re saving $80 if you shop right now. This is a vacuum cleaner that will keep your home tidy with minimal effort, and it’s never been cheaper than right now, so buy it quickly while supplies last.

Samsung is known for anything and everything tech, including some of the best smartphones and the best TVs, but it’s worth noting that Samsung also makes great appliances. This Samsung Jet 60 vacuum cleaner has just about everything one could ask for from a vacuum, and it’s unlikely to ever be cheaper than it is right now. If imagining a vacuum cleaner brings a massive, hefty device to mind, it’s time to purge that mental image and take a look at the Jet 60. It’s elegant, slim, and so lightweight that you can easily carry it all around your home without it feeling like a workout — after all, it weighs just 6 pounds, which is the same as a steam iron. Samsung Jet 60 is portable, but when you’re using it, it’s also very maneuverable thanks to the 180-degree swivel head. Reaching under the sofa, the bed, or in that pesky corner behind the shelf has never been easier. The Turbo Action Brush that it comes with can be used to clean hardwood, carpeting, and tile, which means that you can clean your whole home with just this one vacuum.

Once the floors are all clean, you can simply detach the mini motorized tool from the rest of the vacuum and move on to cleaning the furniture. Samsung calls this vacuum the “Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum,” and it’s easy to see why — if you’ve got pets in the house, the detachable tool is perfect for you. You can use it to clean the sofa or the bed, as well as to reach into tighter spaces that don’t allow you to use the big swivel head. Pet hair becomes a thing of the past thanks to the powerful 150AW suction, and when you’re done, simply pop it back in and charge it back up. Samsung allows for flexibility in this department too: You can mount the charger on the wall or inside a closet to save space, or you can use it as a stand-alone, meaning that you can charge your new vacuum anywhere in the house. Once it’s fully charged, you can vacuum for 40 minutes on a single charge or up to 80 minutes with a spare battery.

Samsung Jet 60 is a reliable cleaning tool that won’t fail you, not even if you put it up to some challenging cleaning duties. Thanks to Samsung’s Jet Cyclone technology, this cordless vacuum offers steady performance and doesn’t clog. It also helps keep the filter clean, and there’s quite a filter to talk about here: Samsung decked this vacuum out with a 5-layer filtration system. It captures and then traps various allergens within the filter, including pet dander, pollen, dust, and more, trapping up to 99.9% of microdust. This means that if you, or anyone in your household, suffer from allergies, this vacuum makes for a quick and easy way to keep your home allergen-free, not to mention clean.

Should you shop this Samsung Jet 60 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday may sound enticing — taking place right after Black Friday, it promises new sales and better deals. The reality is that more often than not, retailers drop the prices as far as they can possibly go already for Black Friday, and Cyber Monday doesn’t bring quite as many new offers. That’s why delaying and waiting for Cyber Monday might actually backfire — the best deals may all be sold out by the time Monday rolls around, and there’s no guarantee that these products will be restocked.

Saving $80 on a high-quality, big-name-brand vacuum cleaner is no small feat. Samsung is unlikely to drop the price of this vacuum even lower because let’s face it, it’s already quite a steal: You’re getting a fantastic appliance that will serve you for the years to come at just $249. Considering the price, there’s no telling how quickly this vacuum will sell out, and once it does, it may not come back. One thing is for sure — the best Black Friday deals are always worth snapping up.

If you’re hesitant, keep in mind that Samsung offers not just free shipping, but also 100 days of extended returns to celebrate Black Friday. In the event that you find a better vacuum cleaner deal this Black Friday, you can always cancel your order and buy something else. Waiting only heightens the risk of Samsung Jet 60 selling out before you get your hands on it, so if you want your daily life to be easier, it’s best to buy it right now and enjoy it before the holiday cleaning madness begins.

