Powerful cordless vacuums can be lifesavers when you need to clean floors, furniture, walls, upholstery, under cabinets and appliances, and even curtains and blinds. When you shop for cordless vacuum deals you’ll see models from many manufacturers, especially Dyson, an innovator with a range of powerful machines at premium prices. This deal on the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum may make you forget Dyson and spring for Samsung’s multi-use Jet 60 Pet cordless vacuum. Instead of the usual $330, Samsung is offering the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless vacuum for $250, an $80 savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless vacuum cleaner

The Samsung Jet 60 Pet is the base model in Samsung’s Jet cordless vacuum line, but that doesn’t mean it lacks anything you’ll need. You can use the Samsung Jet 60 Pet to clean carpets, hard floors, and tile with up to 40 minutes of efficient operation before the rechargeable battery needs recharging. The battery is removable which gives you the choice of recharging with an included charger wall mount or placing the charger on a convenient horizontal surface to recharge anywhere you can plug into AC power. Weighing in a just 5.8 pounds, the rose gold-colored stick vacuum isn’t a strain to hold when cleaning walls, curtains, or cabinets, and its slim design can reach far under furniture and appliances. You can remove the vacuum’s stick component to use the Jet 60 Pet as a handheld vacuum, which is convenient for cleaning cars, boats, cabinets, and baby seats.

The Jet 60 Pet cordless vacuum has a five-layer filtration system that removes up to 99.999% of airborne dust particles, according to Samsung. This high level of filtration means that the air moving through the vacuum should be cleaner when it exits than it started. The Jet 60 Pet comes with a crevice tool for hard-to-reach narrow spaces, a combination tool that can dust as it vacuums upholstered furniture, moldings, and baseboard radiators, and a mini-motorized brush tool for digging dust, pet hair, dirt, and other debris from carpets and furniture.

You can save $80 today if you order the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless vacuum directly from the manufacturer. Instead of its regular $330 price, you can snap up the Jet 60 Pet for just $250, but don’t delay your decision as this versatile cleaning machine deal may not last beyond today.

