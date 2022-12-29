 Skip to main content
Samsung’s Jet 75, the Dyson cordless vacuum rival, is $250 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless vacuum and the Clean Station, on a white background.

Most shoppers look for Dyson deals when they decide to buy a cordless vacuum, but you should know that there are other brands out there that make dependable products in the same category. One of them is Samsung, which is currently selling the Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless vacuum with a $250 discount that slashes its price all the way down to $400. There’s no telling when this offer will end, so you should hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the price cut.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless vacuum

Dyson is arguably the most popular name in our list of the best cordless vacuums, but Samsung aims to get into the spotlight with dependable products such as the Samsung Jet 75 Complete. It can run for up to 120 minutes on a single charge, and since every purchase comes with a pair of interchangeable batteries, you’ll never run out of juice when you’re cleaning your home. The vacuum’s Turbo Brush can pick up dirt and debris from all kinds of surfaces, including carpets, while its air system optimizes airflow and its filtration system traps dust particles in its 0.8-liter bin.

The Samsung Jet 75 Complete is designed to be able to clean hard-to-reach places, as it weighs only six pounds and it comes with a 180-degree swivel head. You’ve got complete control while you’re using the vacuum as its digital display will show notifications for power level and brush type, and provide alerts for issues with the airflow, filter, and more. Once you’re done, you can conveniently and hygienically empty the vacuum’s dustbin on the Clean Station, which uses Air Pulse technology and a multi-layered filtration system to make sure that everything is trapped.

The Samsung Jet 75 Complete is available from Samsung’s vacuum deals for just $400, for savings of $250 on its sticker price of $650. If you’re looking for a cheaper but reliable alternative to Dyson vacuums, this is a highly recommended option, but you need to finalize the transaction as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price for the Samsung Jet 75 Complete. Click that Buy Now button immediately, because the offer may no longer be around tomorrow.

