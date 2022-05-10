Best Buy drops the prices of almost all its 82-inch TVs

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy has slashed the prices of almost all the 82-inch TVs that you can purchase from the retailer, so if such a large screen can fit in your living room according to our guide on what size TV to buy, you should take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.

The 4K TV deals that Best Buy is offering include a $200 discount for the 82-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, which lowers its price to $1,100 from its original price of $1,300; a $200 discount for the 82-inch LG UP8870 Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $1,300 from its sticker price of $1,500; and a $400 discount for the 82-inch Samsung Q60T Series 4K TV, reducing its price to $1,600 from its usual price of $2,000. If one of these deals catches your eye, you should finalize your purchase right away as there’s a chance that the offer may no longer be available when you return to it.

82-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,300

The Samsung 7 Series 4K TV features an 82-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, with its Crystal Processor 4K capable of upscaling everything you watch to 4K quality. The TV is also equipped with PurColor technology that enables millions of shades of colors for lifelike images, and High Dynamic Range, or HDR, which offers a much more impressive increase to picture quality than just resolution, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. It’s also a smart TV, running on Samsung’s Tizen operating system that grants access to apps and streaming services, while Adaptive Sound automatically optimizes the dialogue, music, and audio effects of the content that you’re watching. The 82-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is currently available under Best Buy’s Samsung TV deals at $200 off, making it more affordable at $1,100 from its original price of $1,300.

82-inch LG UP8870 Series 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,500

If you want to check out Best Buy’s LG TV deals, take a look at the LG UP8870 Series 4K TV. It’s powered by LG’s α7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, which uses A.I. technology to enhance picture and sound, to enable 4K Ultra HD resolution on the TV’s 82-inch display. While watching your favorite shows and movies, distractions will be minimized with the thin bezels surrounding the screen, while the TV itself features a thin profile with a lightweight frame that makes it easy to mount on a wall. It’s also a smart TV with LG’s webOS platform, which supports most streaming services, and ThinQ AI, which allows you to easily control your other smart home devices. If you’re interested, Best Buy is selling the 82-inch LG UP8870 Series 4K TV for $1,300, down $200 from its original price of $1,500.

82-inch Samsung Q60T Series 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,000

The Samsung Q60T Series 4K TV is equipped with Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K Lite that upscales all content that you watch to 4K quality, optimizing videos to maximize the TV’s QLED technology, When comparing QLED vs OLED, QLED TVs deliver higher brightness, longer lifespans, bigger screen sizes, cheaper price tags, and no risk of burn-in. The TV also runs Samsung’s Tizen operating system for its smart capabilities, including access to streaming services, and it’s compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby to recognize voice commands for various functions. The 82-inch Samsung Q60T Series 4K TV is available from Best Buy TV deals for $1,600, for a $400 reduction to its original price of $2,000.

