Best Buy just knocked $250 off this Samsung 4K gaming monitor

Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.
Samsung

For an awesome gaming monitor deal, check out the offer Best Buy has on the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. Usually priced at $800, it’s down to $550 for a limited time only making it one of the best monitor deals around at the moment. Offering great picture quality for anyone with the best gaming hardware, it’s sure to be a fantastic upgrade for many. Here’s a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor

As makers of some of the best gaming monitors, you’re in good hands with the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. It has all the right credentials for an awesome display. It’s a 4K IPS panel so there’s a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 but it’s so much more. There’s HDR400 support so you get fantastic depth and detail to whatever you’re looking at.

There’s also a 144Hz refresh rate to cut down on motion blur, while a 1ms response time means any slow reactions are yours and never the monitor’s. Variable refresh rate support is there thanks to G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro which will cut down on tears, stuttering, and screen lag. An ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio means the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor offers plenty of room while you can always easily swivel, tilt, or adjust your monitor as needed.

Adding to the reasons why this is one of the best monitors for gamers, the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor is consistently easy to use. It has quick and simple setup so you can modify many settings in no time if you choose to or simply dive right in. There’s also Samsung Gaming Hub to offer up instant access to all the major cloud gaming services. Samsung TV Plus means you can even watch TV with just a Wi-Fi connection, while there’s CoreSync support so that you can sync your lights with the game’s on-screen colors.

Packed with almost everything you could ever need, the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor is usually priced at $800. Right now, you can save a massive $250 off the regular price and buy it from Best Buy for $550. If you’ve been waiting to get a great gaming monitor for less, this is the ideal chance to do so.

