Digital Trends
Deals

Samsung and Lenovo Chromebooks get some sneaky pre-Prime Day discounts 

William Hank
By

Chromebooks have slowly but surely become a big part of the affordable laptop market. While plenty of people may still not know what a Chromebook is, the simple answer is essentially that a Chromebook is a laptop that runs on Google’s Chrome operating system. As a result, Chromebooks come with different sets of features than their usual laptop counterparts, although often at much more accessible prices — Samsung Chromebooks especially.

Google’s own Chromebooks are a popular option, but brands like HP, Acer, and others offer competing products as well. Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung Chromebook Pro has been discounted down to just $467, and the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is now just $250, saving you $83 and $50, respectively. Though many Prime Day laptop deals have yet to arrive.

Samsung Chromebook Pro— $467

best cheap Chromebook deals Samsung Chromebook Pro

Digital Trends reviewed the Samsung Chromebook Pro last year, and we found a lot to like about it. Although it sits at the higher end of Chromebook prices, the Samsung Chromebook Pro’s combination of performance, design, and durability help justify its higher cost. The sturdy, spill-resistant magnesium alloy chassis protects a 12.3-inch, 2,400 x 1,600-pixel touch display, and the 360-degree rotating screen lets you seamlessly switch from laptop to tablet mode in a snap. One standout feature of the Samsung Chromebook Pro is the built-in pen, which enables detailed sketching, photo retouching, and more. On the inside, this Samsung is powered by the speedy Intel Core m3 processor, and the Chrome OS allows for multiple apps to be easily run at the same time. Now just $467, this Chromebook is among the most powerful products you’ll find at this price.

Lenovo Chromebook C330

best laptop deals Lenovo C330 Chromebook

Normally just $300, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is among the best budget Chromebooks in the business. The 360-degree convertible laptop measures less than an inch thick and weighs in at just 2.6 pounds. The 11.6-inch, 1,366 x 768-pixel FHD IPS display supports 10-point touch, and is surrounded by a sleek and sturdy blizzard white frame. Under the hood, the C330 is powered by a MediaTek MTK 8173c processor, the Chrome OS 4, and includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Now just $10 more than the 32GB model, the 64GB Lenovo machine has become a steal with double the available storage. Built-in virus protection, extended battery life, and UCB-C, SD, and USB 3.0 ports are just a few among the flurry of features included in the powerful Lenovo Chromebook C330.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and deals on electronics will abound, but with the Samsung Pro and Lenovo C330 Chromebooks already getting discounts, why wait until Monday? 

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Laptop buying guide: What to look for in 2019 and what to avoid
Up Next

The best Micro Four Thirds lenses for 2019
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

Prime Day is nearly upon us. Here's what to expect for the best laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start preparing for some amazing laptop deals. Every year, we see huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung Chromebook 3
Computing

Walmart drops price on Samsung Chromebook 3 by $70 to compete with Prime Day

Walmart is dropping amazing deals on thousands of products this Prime Day to keep pace with Amazon, including the Samsung Chromebook 3. Normally $199, you can now get one for only $159 – which saves you $40.
Posted By Francis Allanson
best cheap Chromebook deals Samsung Chromebook Pro
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these three Samsung Chromebooks ahead of Prime Day 2019

Chromebooks have remarkably long battery life and are low-cost alternatives to other laptops. Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook Pro, the Samsung Chromebook 2, and the Samsung Chromebook 3 at discounted prices.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
thinkpad x1 carbon 7th gen
Deals

The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop just went on sale for the first time ever

Lenovo has kept the ThinkPad line going strong, with today’s premium models featuring cutting-edge designs like super-thin ultrabooks and 2-in-1s -- and the new 2019 ThinkPad X1 Carbon just went on sale for the first time ever.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: Early iPad, MacBook, and AirPods discounts

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Deals

Dell rivals Amazon Prime Day with XPS and Alienware gaming desktop deals

If you’re after a new work or gaming desktop PC that won't break the bank, Dell’s Black Friday in July sale has you covered: We’ve rounded up a few of the top deals from the event, all of which pack the latest hardware and great…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Prime Day 2019: AirPods, Echo devices, smartwatches, and iPad deals

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast and great early deals pop up every day. We've been tracking the hottest categories including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones pulling out the best deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Google Nest and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review
Deals

Amazon drops price of the Fire 7 tablet 3-pack bundle by 27% before Prime Day

While the Fire 7 tablet has its share of weaknesses, it’s still a solid and affordable option especially if you aim to use it for casual purposes. You can order the 3-pack bundle today for only $110 instead of $150.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Fitbit Versa review
Deals

Amazon knocks 15% off price of the Fitbit Versa ahead of Prime Day

Whether or not you’re a fitness buff, you’ll surely find love with the Fitness Versa Smartwatch. After all, it’s named “Versa” for its versatility. Take advantage of Amazon's early Prime Day deal and get yours for only $169.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony Wireless In-ear Sports Headphones
Deals

Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are $50 off before Prime Day 2019

If you're after a rugged and water-resistant pair of workout earbuds, read on: The Bluetooth-connected Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones, which pack active noise canceling and boosted bass, are on sale right now for $50 off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung uhd series smart tv amazon pre prime day deal flat 55 inch 4k 7
Deals

This Samsung UHD Series 7 Smart TV gets a price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is an excellent midrange 4K TV with incredible picture quality and smart functionalities. Take advantage of this pre-Prime Day deal and get it for only $498 instead of $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina