Chromebooks have slowly but surely become a big part of the affordable laptop market. While plenty of people may still not know what a Chromebook is, the simple answer is essentially that a Chromebook is a laptop that runs on Google’s Chrome operating system. As a result, Chromebooks come with different sets of features than their usual laptop counterparts, although often at much more accessible prices — Samsung Chromebooks especially.

Google’s own Chromebooks are a popular option, but brands like HP, Acer, and others offer competing products as well. Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung Chromebook Pro has been discounted down to just $467, and the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is now just $250, saving you $83 and $50, respectively. Though many Prime Day laptop deals have yet to arrive.

Samsung Chromebook Pro — $467

Digital Trends reviewed the Samsung Chromebook Pro last year, and we found a lot to like about it. Although it sits at the higher end of Chromebook prices, the Samsung Chromebook Pro’s combination of performance, design, and durability help justify its higher cost. The sturdy, spill-resistant magnesium alloy chassis protects a 12.3-inch, 2,400 x 1,600-pixel touch display, and the 360-degree rotating screen lets you seamlessly switch from laptop to tablet mode in a snap. One standout feature of the Samsung Chromebook Pro is the built-in pen, which enables detailed sketching, photo retouching, and more. On the inside, this Samsung is powered by the speedy Intel Core m3 processor, and the Chrome OS allows for multiple apps to be easily run at the same time. Now just $467, this Chromebook is among the most powerful products you’ll find at this price.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 —

Normally just $300, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is among the best budget Chromebooks in the business. The 360-degree convertible laptop measures less than an inch thick and weighs in at just 2.6 pounds. The 11.6-inch, 1,366 x 768-pixel FHD IPS display supports 10-point touch, and is surrounded by a sleek and sturdy blizzard white frame. Under the hood, the C330 is powered by a MediaTek MTK 8173c processor, the Chrome OS 4, and includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Now just $10 more than the 32GB model, the 64GB Lenovo machine has become a steal with double the available storage. Built-in virus protection, extended battery life, and UCB-C, SD, and USB 3.0 ports are just a few among the flurry of features included in the powerful Lenovo Chromebook C330.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and deals on electronics will abound, but with the Samsung Pro and Lenovo C330 Chromebooks already getting discounts, why wait until Monday?

