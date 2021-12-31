Last chance to save $700 on the gorgeous Samsung Frame TV

While most of the options that retailers are offering under their 4K TV deals look similar to each other, there are head-turning designs that will enhance any space in your home like Samsung’s The Frame. If you want to invest in this 4K TV, you can enjoy discounts of up to $700 from Samsung, depending on the version that you choose to purchase.

32-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $460, was $600 —

43-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $850, was $1,000 —

50-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $1,050, was $1,300 —

55-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $1,200, was $1,500 —

65-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $1,600, was $2,000 —

75-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $2,300, was $3,000 —

Samsung designed The Frame to not only function as a 4K TV for watching shows and movies, but also to display art and photos with customizable bezels for limitless options, depending on the theme of the room or event. In Art Mode, you can upload your favorite art pieces or choose from the Samsung Collection, with the TV’s built-in sensors automatically optimizing the image depending on the environment, and switching off the screen when nobody’s around to save energy.

The Frame is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K, with Quantum Dot Technology delivering more than a billion shades of color for lifelike images. The QLED TV also offers 4K A.I. Upscaling, which boosts content to 4K quality, and Adaptive Sound+, which makes adjustments to audio so that you won’t miss any dialogue, music, or sounds from sports matches. You can also use The Frame as a monitor, as it can connect remotely to your PC or screen share from a computer, and like the best 4K TVs, it’s a smart TV that’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen platform.

You definitely won’t regret purchasing Samsung’s The Frame TV, no matter where you’re planning to place it around the house. Now’s the time to invest in the gorgeous 4K TV, as Samsung is offering discounts of $140 for the 32-inch model, $150 for the 43-inch model, $250 for the 50-inch model, $300 for the 55-inch model, $400 for the 65-inch model, and $700 for the 75-inch model. It’s unclear when the deals will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to purchase Samsung’s The Frame TV for cheaper than usual, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can and choose the size that’s perfect for you, according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy.

