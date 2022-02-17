  1. Deals
Save $100 on this Samsung curved 32-inch 4K monitor today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 32-inch Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor on a table.

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals, you shouldn’t forget to also invest in monitor deals, as an old screen won’t do justice to your PC’s improved processing power. If you’ve already spent most of your budget on a powerful CPU, don’t worry because there are discounts that you can take advantage of to complete your computer setup. Samsung, one of the most popular brands in the monitor space, is offering a $100 discount for the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor, which brings its price down to $350 from its original price of $450.

According to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide, the advantages of curved displays over flat displays include a more immersive experience, reduced glare and reflections, and slightly more desk space. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the Samsung UR59C, which comes with a 32-inch, 1500R curved screen with 4K UHD resolution that allows you to browse documents and websites with less scrolling, comfortably work with multiple windows, and see more details in pictures, videos, and games.

The best computer monitors don’t hold back on helpful features, and the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor follows suit with Game Mode, which optimizes the screen during gaming to reveal details in darker areas, and picture-by-picture, which displays the output of two different devices side-by-side on the screen. The monitor is also sleek and stylish, with virtually no bezels on three sides and a slim metal stand that also hides cables.

If you need a new display for your desktop computer, the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor is highly recommended. It’s an even more tempting purchase because of Samsung’s $100 discount, which lowers the monitor’s price to just $350 from its original price of $450. The offer is ending soon though, so you don’t have much time to think about it. If you’re already looking forward to watching streaming content and playing games on the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor, then you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More monitor deals

You can’t go wrong with the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor if you need a new display for your computer setup, especially with Samsung’s discount. However, it’s not your only option. If you want to take a look at other choices, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can shop right now.

HP X24IH 24-inch 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$215 $260
This 24-inch HP gaming monitor is built for speed thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It supports a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution at a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 350 nits brightness. more
Buy at Amazon

MSI Optix G272 27-Inch Full HD Gaming Monitor

$175 $259
This MSI Optix gaming monitor offers a 27-inch LCD panel with LED backlight, 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate for a great gaming experience. more
Buy at Walmart

LG 27UK500-B 27-Inch 4K IPS 60Hz Monitor

$297 $350
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal-clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. At 27 inches, it's a perfect size for entertainment and productivity. more
Buy at Amazon

HP V28 28-inch 4K UHD Monitor

$267 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K UHD panel at a great size (and a great price). more
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27-Inch 1440p 240Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$280 $380
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for a good 1440p Quad HD gaming monitor. more
Buy at Amazon

Acer Nitro 34" 1440p Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

$349 $450
Multitasking has never been easier thanks to this Acer Nitro 34-inch gaming monitor. Along with that extra screen real estate, you get clearer 1440p quality, a definite upgrade over 1080p. more
Buy at Buydig.com
The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

