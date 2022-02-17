Save $100 on this Samsung curved 32-inch 4K monitor today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals, you shouldn’t forget to also invest in monitor deals, as an old screen won’t do justice to your PC’s improved processing power. If you’ve already spent most of your budget on a powerful CPU, don’t worry because there are discounts that you can take advantage of to complete your computer setup. Samsung, one of the most popular brands in the monitor space, is offering a $100 discount for the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor, which brings its price down to $350 from its original price of $450.

According to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide, the advantages of curved displays over flat displays include a more immersive experience, reduced glare and reflections, and slightly more desk space. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the Samsung UR59C, which comes with a 32-inch, 1500R curved screen with 4K UHD resolution that allows you to browse documents and websites with less scrolling, comfortably work with multiple windows, and see more details in pictures, videos, and games.

The best computer monitors don’t hold back on helpful features, and the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor follows suit with Game Mode, which optimizes the screen during gaming to reveal details in darker areas, and picture-by-picture, which displays the output of two different devices side-by-side on the screen. The monitor is also sleek and stylish, with virtually no bezels on three sides and a slim metal stand that also hides cables.

If you need a new display for your desktop computer, the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor is highly recommended. It’s an even more tempting purchase because of Samsung’s $100 discount, which lowers the monitor’s price to just $350 from its original price of $450. The offer is ending soon though, so you don’t have much time to think about it. If you’re already looking forward to watching streaming content and playing games on the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor, then you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

You can’t go wrong with the Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor if you need a new display for your computer setup, especially with Samsung’s discount. However, it’s not your only option. If you want to take a look at other choices, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can shop right now.

