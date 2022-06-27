Save $700 on this Samsung washer and dryer bundle today

If you’re looking to save big on the home essentials like a washer and dryer bundle, Samsung has the offer for you. Right now, you can buy a Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Super Speed Wash Washer and Smart Dial Super Speed Dry Electric Dryer package for $1,598. A savings of $700 on the usual price, it’s a great way to get more for your money when kitting out your home with the best washing equipment. Read on while we take you through just why it’s worth your time, or hit the buy button below to get straight to the deal.

Why you should buy this washer and dryer bundle

If you’ve been checking out the best washing machines or the best dryers, you’re probably looking for an awesome deal. Samsung is a reliable brand for pretty much all tech and that remains the case with washers and dryers. When it comes to the Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Super Speed Wash Washer and Smart Dial Super Speed Dry Electric Dryer package, you’re getting a lot for your money. The washer offers a 4.5 cubic feet capacity while providing great features. These include A.I.-powered Smart Dial controls that are able to learn from your washing habits and recommend your preferred washing cycles. In conjunction, it has a super speed wash that finishes a full load in 28 minutes without reducing performance. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive cycle alerts as well as schedule and set up remote start or stop of its functions. It’s also self-cleaning after every 40 wash cycles.

In the case of the dryer, you get similar features. This time around, it has a capacity of 7.5 cubic feet, alongside AI-powered Smart Dial features and Wi-Fi connectivity. It also has a Super Speed Dry feature that’s capable of finishing a full load in 30 minutes. A Steam Sanitize is able to eliminate up to 99.9% of germs from your clothes, while sensor dry technology can optimize the time and temperature needed to protect your clothes from heat damage. It’s an impressive array of genuinely useful features that are sure to improve your washing and drying.

