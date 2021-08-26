Exclusive: Save 15% on Jabra office headsets

If you’re looking for the best headsets for Zoom, you’ve come to the right place with some astonishing deals on some of the best Jabra office headsets. If you’re looking to work from home more effectively or you’re dealing with a busy and noisy office environment and need a high-end headset to help you out, you can save 15% right now on Jabra office/enterprise headsets when you use our exclusive 15% off discount code — DigitalTrends15. To help you figure out the best purchase for your office, we’ve narrowed things down to two of the best Jabra headsets out right now.

Jabra Evolve2 65 — $187, was $249

The Jabra Evolve2 65 offer a lot of what the best headphones provide thanks to their over-ear approach. With up to 37 hours of battery life and a Bluetooth range of up to 30m/100ft, they’re ideal if you want to be at your most flexible within a noisy office environment or at home. Forget to recharge? A 15-minute quick charge gives you up to 8 hours of battery life, proving ideal for your working day. They’re comfy, too, thanks to being designed using biometric measurements from hundreds of heads to get the perfect shape. You can use them to easily connect to up to two devices at once with a choice to color options and connectivity options ensuring these truly feel like they’re yours.

Jabra Evolve2 85 — $337, was $449

Designed to keep you focused and in the mood for collaboration, the Jabra Evolve2 85 offer all the benefits of the Jabra Evolve2 65 along with cutting-edge digital hybrid Active Noise Cancellation so that you can block out unneeded sound around you. They’re easily some of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there for the office. Designed with incredible noise isolation in mind, they are ideal if you need to focus on your work right down to neat features like a red light that automatically activates when you’re on a call or in a meeting, letting others know you shouldn’t be disturbed. 40mm speakers and the latest AAC codec means everything you hear sounds sublime, too, plus intelligent 10-microphone technology means you sound great as well. It’s perfect for a noisy office environment if you don’t want your clients to know what’s going on around you thanks to just how clear and great the clarity is.

