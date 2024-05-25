Save $320 on HP’s flagship Spectre x360 laptop this weekend

While a lot of folks may not prefer 14-inch laptops due to the screen size, it’s hard to deny the usefulness of a smaller and more portable form factor. As such, if you want to pick one up from one of the best laptop brands on the market, this HP Spectre X360 14 is perfect. Not only that, but there is a great early Memorial Day deal this weekend that knocks the price down to $1,330 from the original $1650, which saves you a considerable $320 in the process.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 14

Probably one of the most impressive things about the HP Spectre x360 14 is the fact that it comes with a 2.8K OLED panel, which makes it absolutely gorgeous and great to look at for long periods, which is important if you spend most of your day on a laptop. On top of that, as a 2-in-1 laptop it can easily be converted to function as a tablet, and since it’s not too big, that means you can hold it for longer without getting tired. You also get a pen included, and the experience is pretty good; although it may not compete with something like the Apple Pencil 2 in how good it is for creativity tasks, it’s great to have nonetheless for the tablet mode.

In terms of performance, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H is a solid upper-middle CPU that should handle pretty much any productivity tasks you throw at it, as well as a good chunk of creativity tasks as well. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is quite speedy and should also provide a better quality-of-life experience since you won’t have Windows eating up all the RAM and causing slowdowns or crashes due to too many open windows or tabs. As for storage, the 1TB should certainly be more than enough for most folks, even when doing creative tasks, although you could also supplement that with one of these external hard drive deals as well.

Overall, there’s a lot to love about the HP Spectre x360 14, especially if you need a small convertible laptop with a lot of power, and the early Memorial Day discount on it from HP that brings it down to $1,330 makes it an absolute steal. That said, there are a few other great 2-in-1 laptop deals that you could check out as well.

Editors' Recommendations