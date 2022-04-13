Save $600 on this best-selling Alienware gaming PC today

Investing in PC gaming isn’t cheap if you want a high-performance gaming rig, but you’ll get to enjoy savings if you take advantage of gaming PC deals. Alienware, a gaming-focused brand owned by Dell, is one of the most popular names in the industry, so gamers are always on the lookout for Alienware deals like Dell’s $628 discount for the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, which brings its price down to $1,372 from its original price of $2,000.

The best gaming desktops will let you buy today’s games without worrying whether your PC’s specifications can handle it, and you’ll enjoy that benefit with the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. That amount of RAM is perfect for gamers because according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, 16GB of RAM is the recommended specification for most popular games, and additional memory beyond that mostly remains unused.

The Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop comes with a 1TB SSD, which is more than enough space for several games at a time so you won’t be forced to uninstall titles that you want to keep on your PC. The CPU also features a thermal design that utilizes four 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers, so it can run at peak performance even after hours of usage. It also has a PSU swing-arm that allows for tool-less graphics and expansion bay upgrades, if you’re planning to eventually upgrade the gaming PC’s components.

Jumping into PC gaming is more affordable these days, as there are available offers like Dell’s price cut for the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. The CPU is down to $1,372, after a $628 discount from its original price of $2,000. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t take advantage of it right now, it may no longer be available when you check again. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

