Forget Dyson: This Shark cordless vacuum is under $150

Want cleaner floors without the effort? Then you’re going to need one of the best vacuum deals around. You can snag the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $144 today, saving $115 off the regular price of $259. That’s a pretty significant saving that you could put towards treating the pets in the hope they’ll stop shedding all over your furniture. When that doesn’t happen, at least you’ll be prepared with this fantastic vacuum deal! But hurry — deals like this don’t happen all that often, so this one’s likely to sell out fast. Don’t delay and risk missing out — add this to your basket and checkout today.

Why you should buy the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Nobody likes cleaning their floors, but the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum makes light work of domestic drudgery. Standing up to some of the best Dyson vacuums out there, it provides a powerful clean across all floors, from hardwood and tiles to carpets and rugs. Its powerful suction ensures it’s great for high-traffic areas and everyday messes, while its Powerfins Brushroll digs deep into carpets to remove embedded dust, dirt, and pet hair.

Speaking of pet hair, cleaning up after your four-legged friends won’t be so tiresome, thanks to this vacuum’s self-cleaning brushroll. It makes light work of removing pet hair from floors and furniture, with no hair wrap. The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum provides up to 40 minutes runtime on a single charge, and easily converts to a hand vacuum for above-floor cleaning of shelves, units, and anywhere else. In the box you also get a crevice tool and a handy upholstery tool, great for removing pet hair and dander from furniture.

This light, easy-to-handle vacuum cleaner is one of the best Shark vacuums around, and it’s the perfect way to enjoy a cleaner home this holiday season.

Right now you can grab the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $144, down from the regular price of $259. That’s an epic saving of $115 that’ll definitely come in handy this Christmas. We’ve seen previous deals like this get snapped up quickly, so if you like the look of this deal, add it to your basket and check out now to ensure you don’t miss out.

