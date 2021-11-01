A great wine tells a story, connecting you to the people and place where it’s made. Pinot Noir specialist Siduri Wines has always found ways to connect over wine without being overly complicated – wine can be serious, while still being fun. Innovators at their core, they partnered with Microsoft and reality design firm Rock Paper Reality to create a Web AR (augmented reality) experience that brings their wines to life by simply scanning a QR code on the bottle. Now, they’re offering to bring one lucky winner and a guest to California to experience wine country and make their own hologram!

Beginning November 1st, Siduri is launching a sweepstakes to coincide with the Web AR experiences, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the winner and a guest to receive the ultimate three-day vacation to San Francisco and Sonoma Wine Country. During their visit, they’ll have the opportunity to create a custom hologram at Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios and enjoy dinner with Siduri’s charismatic Found and Winemaker. They’ll also get to sight-see and take in the coastal landscape from a helicopter during a private tour. Check out the experiences below and learn how to enter the sweepstakes.

The acclaimed winery, which was founded over 25 years ago, collaborated with Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios and augmented reality design firm Rock Paper Reality, to create the Siduri Holographic Experience. Using photorealistic holographic Web Augmented Reality (AR), the technology brings Siduri to life in a variety of exciting and immersive three-dimensional segments in which Siduri Founder Adam Lee catapults out of a wine bottle. Instead of walking door to door to share Siduri with consumers as he did 25 years ago, the Siduri story is now available to every consumer through their smartphones. Early examples of augmented reality in wine required users to download an application to view augmented reality experiences. What sets the Siduri Holographic Experience apart is that consumers can seamlessly launch the experiences by simply scanning a QR code – no apps, no problems.

The holographic experiences are available on three of their most popular bottlings: Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir, and Russian River Valley Pinot Noir. Scan the QR code on the label using a smartphone or tablet to launch the AR experience in a browser that relates to the specific wine. One experience is a face-off against Siduri’s Founder, Adam Lee, in a Wild West-style showdown — you’ll also learn a unique tip about opening wine. In another, see Siduri’s 500+, 90-point scores stack up. You don’t need anything special to experience each story, just scan and go with your mobile device or tablet. Don’t forget that each AR experience can be enjoyed with a glass of Siduri Pinot Noir!

How to enter the Siduri Holographic Sweepstakes

Want a chance to win this amazing trip, filled to the brim with exclusive wine and technology experiences? Here’s what you must do. Starting November 1st, you can enter the Siduri Holographic Sweepstakes online – click the link here to enter. You have until December 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT to enter. Alternatively, you can enter via email by reaching out to the appropriate Siduri email address, which you’ll find listed in the sweepstakes rules in the sweepstakes rules[/cc-link]. Alcohol is not included in any prize, but you’ll have plenty of opportunities to imbibe during the trip. The time you’ll spend in Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Capture Studios is worth an estimated $10,000, alone. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime prize, so don’t miss your chance to enter!

