Save $80 on this Sonos Arc soundbar and subwoofer bundle

Whether you’re just starting out with your home theater setup or looking to replace existing kit, we’ve got one of the best soundbar deals around for you today. This deal gets you the Sonos Arc Soundbar and a subwoofer for just $1,568, saving $82 off the regular price of $1,650 and allowing you to experience immersive sound from the comfort of your couch this holiday season. This deal’s already showing signs of selling fast, so in order to ensure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend adding it to your basket and checking out immediately!

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc Soundbar and subwoofer bundle

The Sonos Arc is, hands-down, one of the best soundbars around, and it embodies everything Sonos is about. Easy to set up and use out of the box and gives you a choice of three voice assistants. It even uses up-firing drivers to re-create Dolby Atmos sound, providing immersive sound during the latest action movies from a single speaker.

Like its predecessor, the Sonos Playbar, the Sonos Arc can easily be connected wirelessly to other Sonos speakers and combined with the (included) Sonos Sub. Perhaps most interestingly, though, the Sonos Arc can be used to listen to music, podcasts, and more, even when the TV is turned off with the Sonos app or AirPlay 2. Controlling the Arc is a breeze too, with capacitive touch controls, so you can play, pause, adjust the volume, and more by tapping or swiping the top of the soundbar.

It packs loads of smart features, like TruePlay, which adapts and optimizes speaker sound to your room’s unique acoustics, a magnetic sensor that detects when the soundbar is mounted and automatically adjusts the EQ to temper bass resonance, plus an ambient light sensor to detect how bright your room is and auto adjust the LEDs.

Everything from your favorite tunes to high-octane movies sounds epic thanks to eleven high-performance drivers with five phased-array channels for truly immersive sound — and you won’t strain to hear voices when characters are speaking quietly thanks to Speech Enhancement.

Included in this bundle is the Sonos Sub (Gen 3), a wireless subwoofer that offers easy, cable-free setup. Two force-canceling drivers eliminate vibrations and rattles for powerful bass. The Sonos Sub takes over the lowest frequencies, enhancing midrange playback from paired speakers for fuller, more detailed sound. Muffling is reduced too, as the sound ports force internal energy out of the cabinet.

The Sonos Arc’s gorgeous design and the high-gloss black finish and slim sculptural shape of the Sonos Sub add an elegant vibe to your living space, and it’s easy to expand your home theater setup by wirelessly connecting more Sonos speakers.

Snap up this amazing deal today and get the Sonos Arc soundbar and subwoofer bundle for just $1,568, down from the usual $1,650 price, saving an epic $82! This deal’s flying off the shelves, and with no guarantees it will still be around tomorrow, grab it while the going’s good to ensure you don’t miss out on an amazing bargain.

Editors' Recommendations