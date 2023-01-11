Save $80 on this Sonos Arc Soundbar and Subwoofer bundle

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Soundbar deals are all the sweeter when they’re on some of the best sound tech around. That’s the case with the Sonos Arc soundbar and subwoofer bundle deal going on at Best Buy right now. Ordinarily priced at $1,650, it’s currently down to $1,568 for a limited time only. A saving of $80 might sound modest but that’s pretty good for the hottest name in home sound equipment. An ideal opportunity to upgrade your home for less, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc Soundbar and Subwoofer bundle

The Sonos Arc is a fantastic soundbar. As our review explains, it offers excellent surround sound, decent Dolby Atmos from a single speaker, and super simple setup. The speaker means you can easily stream all your favorite music, radio, podcasts, and more via the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2 even when your TV is off. Eleven high-performance drivers mean Arc’s advanced processing can masterfully deliver sound to your ears from all directions at the exact right moment. Dolby Atmos provides you with 3D sound so it feels like you’re right there, capturing all the whispers and explosions unfolding on screen.

There’s customized sound too as you can adapt and optimize sound to your liking and the acoustics of your room. Add on the bundled subwoofer and you get an even more immersive experience too so it truly sounds sublime. It’s even been designed alongisde Oscar-winning sound engineers so that the human voice is emphasized so you can always hear dialogue clearly.

Elsewhere, useful features like Google Assistant and Alexa support make it easy to use. You can also turn the microphone off with a tap. An ambient light sensor means the soundbar can detect how bright your room is and automatically adjust the brightness of the LEDs to be visible but not distracting. The many features add up to make a truly well-rounded and beautiful-sounding experience in your home. If you’re serious about great audio, whether listening to music or watching movies, you’ll love the Sonos Arc, especially with a subwoofer attached.

Normally priced at $1,650, the Sonos Arc and subwoofer bundle is down to $1,568 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A modest but important discount, buy it now before you miss out on this great duo of sound equipment.

