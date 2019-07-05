Share

Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and we see several of our favorite online retailers offer great sales to celebrate the holiday. Best Buy joins the fray by offering discounts on a wide range of items. If you are looking to complete your dream home theater with a great soundbar, check out their deal on the Sony HT-Z9F 3.1 high-res soundbar with wireless subwoofer. You can get a $200 discount if you order yours by Saturday, July 6.

Usually $900, the HT-Z9F is now only $700 on Best Buy. The retail giant can even allow you to finance it at just $58 in 12 monthly payments. Make sure to place your order before the deal ends this weekend.

In our in-depth review, we described the Sony HT-Z9F as something you will hear first before seeing. This 3 x 4 x 40-inch soundbar uses digital signal processing (DSP) to improve the user’s watching and listening experience. It is a great option if you are going for a powerful, detailed sound while keeping a sleek, minimalist look.

The Sony HT-Z9F features all the inputs you would expect from a soundbar in this price range. This includes ARC HDMI, which is the easiest way to use this soundbar and get the best sound performance. Connecting the HT-Z9F to a TV with ARC and CEC feature also allows you to control your soundbar using the TV remote.

Connectivity won’t be an issue as this feature-loaded soundbar supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can even hardwire this soundbar to your network through the Ethernet port. These allow you to stream audio online or from a separate device. And with the Sony HT-Z9F’s digital sound enhancement engine (DSEE HX), you can enjoy improved quality on your existing music.

As we said above, the Sony HT-Z9F soundbar comes with all the inputs you need, so setting it up with a TV is fairly simple. The on-screen menu will also guide you through the setup, including connecting to the Wi-Fi network. While the soundbar is designed to connect automatically to Sony’s wireless speakers, you will likely need to do it manually for optima audio output.

The Sony HT-Z9F may be on the upscale end but this fully packed soundbar is well worth the investment. Hurry and get it during Best Buy’s Fourth of July sale for a $200 discount. That leaves you with more money you can use to splurge on other deals this week or on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

