Digital Trends
Deals

Best Buy discounts $200 off Sony HT-Z9F 3.1 soundbar for 4th for July weekend

Drake Hawkins
By
sony home theater 2018 ht z9f soundbar lifestyle

Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and we see several of our favorite online retailers offer great sales to celebrate the holiday. Best Buy joins the fray by offering discounts on a wide range of items. If you are looking to complete your dream home theater with a great soundbar, check out their deal on the Sony HT-Z9F 3.1 high-res soundbar with wireless subwoofer. You can get a $200 discount if you order yours by Saturday, July 6.

Usually $900, the HT-Z9F is now only $700 on Best Buy. The retail giant can even allow you to finance it at just $58 in 12 monthly payments. Make sure to place your order before the deal ends this weekend.

In our in-depth review, we described the Sony HT-Z9F as something you will hear first before seeing. This 3 x 4 x 40-inch soundbar uses digital signal processing (DSP) to improve the user’s watching and listening experience. It is a great option if you are going for a powerful, detailed sound while keeping a sleek, minimalist look.

The Sony HT-Z9F features all the inputs you would expect from a soundbar in this price range. This includes ARC HDMI, which is the easiest way to use this soundbar and get the best sound performance. Connecting the HT-Z9F to a TV with ARC and CEC feature also allows you to control your soundbar using the TV remote.

Connectivity won’t be an issue as this feature-loaded soundbar supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can even hardwire this soundbar to your network through the Ethernet port. These allow you to stream audio online or from a separate device. And with the Sony HT-Z9F’s digital sound enhancement engine (DSEE HX), you can enjoy improved quality on your existing music.

As we said above, the Sony HT-Z9F soundbar comes with all the inputs you need, so setting it up with a TV is fairly simple. The on-screen menu will also guide you through the setup, including connecting to the Wi-Fi network. While the soundbar is designed to connect automatically to Sony’s wireless speakers, you will likely need to do it manually for optima audio output.

The Sony HT-Z9F may be on the upscale end but this fully packed soundbar is well worth the investment. Hurry and get it during Best Buy’s Fourth of July sale for a $200 discount. That leaves you with more money you can use to splurge on other deals this week or on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Looking for more deals? Visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

Lenovo 4th of July sale: ThinkPad X1, Yoga, and Legion laptop deals

Before Prime Day existed, the Fourth of July was the prime time for summer savings on electronics. Now through July Fourth weekend, Lenovo has cut prices on laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Yoga C390, and the Legion Y470.
Posted By William Hank
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ipad deals
Deals

Walmart cuts the 10.5-inch 256GB Apple iPad Pro to its lowest price yet

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro may now be nearly two years old, but retailers still do have limited stock which they're looking to clear out. Walmart still has stock of the 256GB model in all colors, and is offering them at a $180 discount.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Amazon Echo and Apple Watch deals already here

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. Some deals have already dropped, however, so you don't have to wait for savings.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung galaxy tab a 10 5 news
Deals

Amazon slashes $82 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch is jam-packed with features. It normally retails for $330, but you can now get it on Amazon for just $248. This tablet has a wide, immersive screen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The 6 best blackout curtains to banish excess sunlight and preserve heat

Whether you're a fussy sleeper, work odd hours, or are just sensitive to light, a set of blackout curtains can help. Along with allowing you to enjoy better rest, light-blocking curtains can insulate your home, saving you cash.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for July 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
nespresso vertuo evoluo 4th of july amazon deal coffee and espresso machine with aeroccino by de longhi graphite meta
Deals

Amazon 4th of July deal: Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo coffee machine, now $63 off

A good choice for a coffee machine is the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo in graphite metal. It’s a two-in-one coffee and espresso machine that normally retails for $200, but now you can get it on Amazon for $136 – a savings of $64.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
HP Spectre x360
Deals

Best 4th of July laptop deals: Lenovo, Dell XPS, and HP Spectre discounts

July 4 sales are wrapping up, but shoppers still have a day or two to snag some last-minute deals. We’ve highlighted a small handful of our favorite laptops from HP, Dell, and Lenovo, so you can grab a deal while the getting’s still…
Posted By Lucas Coll