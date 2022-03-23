Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $72 off right now

If you’re looking for headphone deals because the pair that you’re using badly needs a replacement or upgrade, you might want to invest in one of these Sony headphone deals to make sure that you get a high-quality product that’s packed with the latest features. Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are always popular, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage of Crutchfield’s $72 discount for the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, which brings their price down to just $278 from their original price of $350.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are at the top of Digital Trends’ list of the best headphones, as they offer excellent sound quality with the help of Sony’s digital music upscaling tech, DSEE Extreme, in addition to a comfortable design that reduces clamping pressure so that you won’t mind wearing them for hours. The wireless headphones also feature the brand’s active noise-canceling technology, which is further improved through both software and hardware upgrades to block noises at all frequencies, allowing you to focus on the playlists that you’re listening to or on the streaming content that you’re watching. The headphones also come with speak-to-chat technology that pauses your music when you talk so you can better understand conversations.

Other helpful features offered by the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones include Touch Sensor controls that let you control playback and activate your preferred voice assistant, wear sensors that automatically pause playback when you take them off, and multi-device Bluetooth support that lets you easily switch between different input sources. Samsung promises up to 30 hours of battery life for the wireless headphones, with a quick charging feature that restores 5 hours of playback after just 10 minutes of being plugged in.

Upgrade your basic headphones with the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, which are currently on sale at Crutchfield with a $72 discount that lowers their price to a more affordable $278, from their original price of $350. The deal may disappear at any moment though, as these headphones are among the best in the market, so you need to act fast while stocks are still available. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for much cheaper than their usual price.

