Microsoft’s Surface devices are some of the best 2-in-1 devices on the market, and right now, you can pick them up for some fantastic discounts for Cyber Monday. These are some of the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll see all day across both laptops and tablets! Keep reading to find out how these amazing Cyber Monday laptop deals on Surface devices can take your daily productivity to the next level.

Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Why Buy:

Impossibly thin and light form factor

Powerful and efficient Ryzen 5 processor

Vivid, sharp 13.5-inch touch display

Excellent keyboard and touchpad

The first thing you’ll notice about this Surface Laptop 4 Cyber Monday deal is that the Surface Laptop is an absolutely beautiful device. In fact, in our Surface Laptop 4 review, we said that “there are many things to adore about the design of the Surface Laptop.” The build quality is outstanding, it has impressive aesthetics, and it’s impossibly thin. However, even at its incredibly thin and light form factor, it’s equipped with specs that can easily handle even the most intensive workloads. This particular model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, optimized specifically to provide a smooth and responsive experience with Surface devices. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast solid-state storage, which is more than enough to keep your essential files. If you need more space, Windows has seamless OneDrive storage so you can keep your other files on the cloud.

The specialized Ryzen processor is also incredibly efficient, with an estimated battery life of up to 19 hours on a single charge. That’s easily enough for a full day of work without ever needing to find a socket. The 13.5-inch touch display is vivid and sharp, with the touch screen coming in handy for all types of productivity tasks such as annotating documents or taking notes. It also has the Surface signature 3:2 display ratio, which is a huge boon if you like multitasking since it offers tons of handy extra screen space. There’s also an outstanding, comfortable keyboard and a big touchpad with Microsoft Precision drivers, perfect for rapid work sessions when you’re on the go.

Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover — $700, was $930

Why Buy:

Versatile 2-in-1 form factor

Incredible bundled Type Cover

Windows Ink support for improved stylus recognition

1080p front-facing camera for video calls

If you prefer your productivity devices to be more “tablet” than “laptop,” then you’ll adore this Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday deal. The Surface Pro 7+ is a gorgeous tablet with all the power and functionality of a Windows laptop. In our Surface Pro 7 review, we called it “a modern, powerful 2-in-1,” and this release upgrades the power while retaining the versatility. When you’re on a flight or inside a classroom, you can use it as a tablet to take notes, read books, or watch movies. When you need to start typing a report or paper, attach the bundled Type Cover and start writing. The Type Cover offers shockingly good typing, with amazing key travel and an incredibly comfortable layout. On top of that, it’s gorgeously textured and offers added protection to the beautiful 12.3-inch touch display.

Speaking of the display, if you enjoy scribbling or drawing, you’ll be glad to hear that this 3:2 panel has Windows Ink support. That means it works fantastically with compatible styluses, including the Surface Pen and the Bamboo Ink Plus pen from Wacom. Under the hood, the Surface Pro 7 is packed with plenty of power to get through the day’s tasks. It’s equipped with an energy-efficient 11th-generation Intel Core i3, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 1080p front-facing video camera, which is great for joining conferences and video calls when you’re out of the office. There’s even an 8MP rear camera, so you can take quick photos at any time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations