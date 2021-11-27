If you’re trying to snag someone a laptop or tablet for Christmas, this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deal is one you don’t want to miss. It knocks the price of the tablet down $230 to just $800. Best of all, it comes with a Type Cover too. This is a powerful tablet that can be used for everything from light gaming to school work, and the steep discount makes it one of the best Cyber Monday deals so far.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is an incredibly powerful tablet laptop that provides just as much power as many desktop computers, but all in a 1.7-pound package. It’s powered by the brand-new Windows 11 and boasts 8GB of internal storage. The true shining feature of this tablet is the screen, though.

The 12.3-inch PixelSense Display has 2763 x 1824 resolution. Its crystal-clear screen has high color accuracy and a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes it perfect for nearly any kind of work you might need to do, whether that’s word processing or image editing. The layout means it has 18% more vertical screen space than a traditional laptop. Most people think of tablets as having smaller, less useful screens, but that couldn’t be less true when it comes to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

It’s not a slouch when it comes to specs, either. With a powerful Intel i5 processor, 128 GB of memory, and DDR4 RAM, you won’t see much slow down when using this device. Multiple ports give you even more functionality. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 connects with USB-A, USB-C, headphones, and more — plus, it has a dedicated charging port. The 15 hours of battery life mean you can get a lot of use out of this tablet before you need to power it up again, while the Fast Charging functionality means you won’t have to wait long before it’s fired back up.

A built-in kickstand lets you set the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 up at 180 degrees to watch content, type, or perform any task you need to do. A front-facing 5.0-megapixel camera gives a clear picture of you during Microsoft Team meetings, while an 8-megapixel rear camera lets you take stunning photos on the fly. In short, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets on the market — and this is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals out there now.

