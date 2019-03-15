Share

Buying a new TV is an exciting time, especially if you’re getting a much-needed upgrade. With big brands like Vizio, TCL, LG, Samsung, and Sony all offering some pretty exquisite televisions, there are a lot of options available to you in the realm of 4K TVs. If you’re on a budget, however, some of the bigger brands might seem way out of reach, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get a solid TV at an affordable price. Amazon is currently dropping prices on TCL smart TVs — all of which were pretty affordable anyway. So if you’re hoping to get a smart TV for under $300, now is a great time to do so.

TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV (4-Series) — $240

If you’re looking for the best deal TCL sale has to offer right now, look no further than this 43-inch 4-Series TV. We listed the 55-inch version as one of the best 4K TVs under $500, and it’s one of our favorite budget TVs out there. With impressive 4K resolution, a slick design, and an easy-to-use Roku interface, this discounted television brings a lot to the table for just $250. It also comes with 3 HDMI ports and a USB port, allowing you to connect gaming consoles, Blu-Ray players, and other devices all at once.

Normally priced at $380 at Amazon, a nice $140 discount drops it down to a cool $240. This is the only size in this series that hasn’t already sold out at time of publication.

TCL 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV (5-Series) — $420

If you’re looking for something bigger and better, but still under $500, this 55-inch beauty is a solid choice. While the discount may not be as large as it is for the 4-Series, this 4K smart TV was already quite affordable to begin with. We actually liked it enough to call it the best TV you can buy under $500. With solid 4K Ultra HD-performance, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and Roku built-in, you get a surprising amount of features for the price.

TCL currently lists this TV at $500, so the discount of $80 may not be monumental, but it’s still a great deal and you’ll be hardpressed to find a 55-inch 4K TV as good as this one for a price that low.

TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV (6-Series) — $580

While the other TVs on this list provide some great features for under $500, neither of those TVs were able to measure up to the best of the best. This TCL 6-Series Roku TV, however, falls right in the middle of our list of the best TVs you can buy, and it landed a solid 4 out of 5 rating in our review. With excellent black levels, high brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10 processing, and a Roku interface, it comes packed with all of the features you’d expect from a TCL television at a surprisingly affordable price.

This TCL 4K TV was originally priced at $650 when we first reviewed it, so this sale drops the price by about $70. All in all, this is a great TV for anyone looking to get the most possible bang for their buck.

