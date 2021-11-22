If you’ve always wanted to purchase a massive TV for your living room, now’s your chance to get one for cheap with this year’s Black Friday TV deals. Some of the best Black Friday deals are already available ahead of the shopping holiday though. One of the best happening today is this 55-inch TCL QLED 4K TV on sale at Walmart for just $398, after an incredible $302 discount to its original price of $700 — one of the best QLED TV deals we’ve seen in a while.

TCL has become a mainstay in our list of the best TVs, and that’s thanks to the quality of products like the TCL 5-Series. The TV features a 55-inch screen with 4K Dolby Vision HDR, for superior high dynamic range display performance, with QLED technology for intense brightness and a wider range of colors. It also comes with an Auto Game Mode, which makes adjustments to optimize your gaming experience.

When buying a 4K TV, you will see options like QLED or OLED TVs. QLED TVs like the TCL 5-Series hold the advantage over OLED TVs in terms of brightness, cheaper prices, a longer lifespan, and no chance of burn-in on the screen. Additionally, the 4K QLED TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku TV operating system, which provides quick access to helpful apps and your favorite streaming services like Netflix.

For Black Friday, you should purchase the biggest TV that you can afford, and that could be the 55-inch TCL 5-Series with Walmart’s discount. The retailer is selling the QLED 4K TV with a $302 discount, bringing its price down to just $398 from its original price of $700. Stock could run out at any moment though because the offer’s very attractive, so act now or risk disappointment.

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Walmart Black Friday deals happening right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations