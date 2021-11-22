  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV for Black Friday 2021

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

If you’ve always wanted to purchase a massive TV for your living room, now’s your chance to get one for cheap with this year’s Black Friday TV deals. Some of the best Black Friday deals are already available ahead of the shopping holiday though. One of the best happening today is this 55-inch TCL QLED 4K TV on sale at Walmart for just $398, after an incredible $302 discount to its original price of $700 — one of the best QLED TV deals we’ve seen in a while.

TCL has become a mainstay in our list of the best TVs, and that’s thanks to the quality of products like the TCL 5-Series. The TV features a 55-inch screen with 4K Dolby Vision HDR, for superior high dynamic range display performance, with QLED technology for intense brightness and a wider range of colors. It also comes with an Auto Game Mode, which makes adjustments to optimize your gaming experience.

When buying a 4K TV, you will see options like QLED or OLED TVs. QLED TVs like the TCL 5-Series hold the advantage over OLED TVs in terms of brightness, cheaper prices, a longer lifespan, and no chance of burn-in on the screen. Additionally, the 4K QLED TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku TV operating system, which provides quick access to helpful apps and your favorite streaming services like Netflix.

For Black Friday, you should purchase the biggest TV that you can afford, and that could be the 55-inch TCL 5-Series with Walmart’s discount. The retailer is selling the QLED 4K TV with a $302 discount, bringing its price down to just $398 from its original price of $700. Stock could run out at any moment though because the offer’s very attractive, so act now or risk disappointment.

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Walmart Black Friday deals happening right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Everything we know about the sequel

Tom Holland as Spider-man in the No Way Home teaser trailer

YouTube hides dislike button count, drawing criticism from users and creators

Youtube video on mobile. Credits: YouTube official.

Exclusive: Save 25% sitewide at NutriBullet with this coupon code

nutribullet black friday 2021 blender feature discount

How to turn a Live Photo into a video

iPhone Live Photo

How to find downloaded files on your iPhone or Android smartphone

Download folder

The best gifts for the stylish gamers in your life

D.Va with cherry blossom background

What Halo Infinite and Destiny 2 can learn from each other about PvP

Guardians posing in Destiny 2.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Which is more pro?

Back of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Save $50 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones in open case.

The best multiplayer games on PC

everything you need to know about apex legends season 5 featured

All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Soldiers jump off a building in Battlefield 2042.

Where to buy the PS5

PS5 and DualSense art.

The best robot vacuums with Siri support

Roborock S7+ cleaning floor with autodock in background.